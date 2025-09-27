LeoVegas, a subsidiary of gambling industry stalwart MGM, is running a welcome offer for new customers, who can receive a 100 per cent deposit match plus 125 no wagering free spins when they sign up.

The LeoVegas casino bonus provides a deposit match up to £200 as well as the free spins, with new users simply needing to make a minimum deposit of £10 to qualify.

The casino bonus offer is simple to access – with no need for a LeoVegas bonus code – though there are a few gaming exclusions and terms to note.

Below, users can find more information on those terms, as well as a brief rundown of the LeoVegas welcome offer, including how to access it and why LeoVegas could be the best online casino for you.

What You Get with the LeoVegas Casino Welcome Offer

The LeoVegas Casino welcome offer gives new players a 100 per cent deposit match bonus up to £200, plus 125 free spins on Bigger Bass Splash (worth 10p each).

Users need to make a minimum deposit of £10 to qualify (only first deposit counts). The matched deposit is paid in cash once the original deposit is wagered 30x on eligible casino games. Deposit £200 to receive the maximum £200 reward. There is no need for a LeoVegas promo code.

Deposit and wagering requirements must be completed within seven days, with wagering requirements running at 30x the deposit amount.

LeoVegas free spins are credited after wagering is complete. They are worth 10p each, are valid for three days, and any winnings are paid in cash with no wagering.

For the LeoVegas casino welcome bonus, wagering contributions vary by game (see site for details). Free spins are locked to use on Bigger Bass Splash.

Real money balance can be withdrawn anytime without forfeiting bonus. Free spins winnings are withdrawable immediately.

How To Claim the LeoVegas Offer

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to claim the LeoVegas sign up offer:

Step 1: Register a new LeoVegas Casino account (UK residents aged 18+ only) via the links on this page.

Step 2: Select the Exclusive Casino Welcome Offer during registration.

Step 3: Opt in via the promotions page.

Step 4: Make a first deposit of at least £10 within 7 days.

Step 5: Wager your deposit 30x on eligible casino games.

Step 6: Receive a 100 per cent matched deposit bonus (up to £200) in cash.

Step 7: Unlock 125 free spins on Bigger Bass Splash. Free spins are valid for 3 days.

LeoVegas Casino Welcome Offer Terms: What to Know

Below, we’ve provided a brief rundown of the key terms related to the LeoVegas welcome offer. Remember to check the full T&Cs online before opting in:

Offer open to UK customers, new accounts only, one offer per player. Not available to employees, affiliates or excluded users.

Deposit can be made through any eligible method, with a minimum of £10 needed. Only the first deposit counts toward the offer.

Offer must be opted into and deposit made within 7 days.

Wagering requirement of 30x the deposit (e.g. £50 deposit = £1,500 wagering).

Game contributions vary by game type (see LeoVegas site for details).

Free Spins: 125 spins, 10p each, Bigger Bass Splash only. Valid for 3 days. Winnings are cash with no wagering.

LeoVegas reserves the right to amend, suspend, or withdraw the offer. Account restrictions for regulatory reasons may affect eligibility.

Offer not available to promo-excluded users; breaches of T&Cs or multiple accounts may void eligibility.

Both cash reward and free spins must be claimed within 7 days once credited.

Why Choose LeoVegas Casino?

LeoVegas is a well-established UK-licensed operator with a strong reputation for mobile-first gaming.

The LeoVegas casino sign up bonus is generous, with a high-value 100 per cent cash bonus up to £200 and 125 free spins with no wagering on winnings. Flexible withdrawals mean real money is always accessible, supporting responsible play.

Existing users can also benefit from a wide range of offers once signed up, while new players will find a wide range of slots, live casino games, and other gaming options too.

Finally, the company is very committed to responsible gambling, offering the full suite of safer gambling tools alongside plenty of customer support options.

Responsible Gambling

When using gambling sites be aware that they can be addictive, so please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget.

The same applies whether you’re using new casino sites, betting sites, casino apps, betting apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bet offers or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.