Turkey joins host of countries eyeing F1 race – and could step-in as soon as 2026

Turkey is looking to claim a permanent spot back on the F1 calendar and has offered the services of Istanbul Park for 2026 should any country be unable to host their race.

The Turkish Grand Prix first appeared on the sport’s calendar in 2005 for seven iterations, before it was dropped in 2011. However, the race at the popular Istanbul circuit returned in the Covid-hit years of 2020 and 2021.

However, the Turkish Automobile Sports Federation (TOSFED) have made it known their desire to host a race again. While the 24-race 2026 calendar has already been published, Istanbul could step in if any race – such as the new street track in Madrid, with the race scheduled in September 2026 – is not ready in time.

“As is known, the 2026 calendar has already been announced,” TOSFED president Eren Uclertopragi told Autosport. “Nevertheless, in the event that a race cannot be held for various reasons, we could host the Turkish Grand Prix.”

However, Ulcertopragi has made it known that Turkey – alongside a host of other countries such as South Africa, Rwanda, Nigeria, Thailand and South Korea – wants a long-term spot on the schedule.

“There is a strong commitment from the government to bring Turkey back onto the Formula 1 calendar with a permanent and long-term agreement.

“Unlike during the pandemic, we do not want to host a one-off replacement race; instead, we aim to secure a place on the calendar through a long-term contract.”

The federation’s president added that a potential bid has the backing of Turkey’s government and its location offers advantages, especially if any potential race can be paired with the nearby Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

“Turkey still has a very popular and unique track, a population of 85 million, great interest in the sport among young people, a market where more than 1.2 million cars are sold annually, factories or major distributors of most F1 car brands located here, and a geopolitical position,” he said.

“The huge spectator potential in countries within a two-to-three-hour flight from Istanbul makes it a country that could add significant value to the F1 calendar if included.

“Preferably, September is a month when the weather is good in Istanbul and students return to school. Therefore, I think it would be very convenient to organise the race in September.

“The fact that the Azerbaijan GP will also take place in our sister country in September could make things easier for Formula 1 teams in terms of logistics. A race that can be held before or after going to or returning from Baku would be a relatively lower-cost and easier operation for F1.”

With the Dutch Grand Prix set to leave the calendar after 2026 and Barcelona also dropping off, two spots could open up for 2027.

F1 is keen to host a race in Africa, the only habitable continent it does not host an event in, while a street track in Bangkok is also being considered by bosses of the sport.