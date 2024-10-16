Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Formula One wants to return. Lewis Hamilton insists F1 cannot continue to ignore it. But after 31 years away, the sport still can’t thrash out a route back into the only viable continent (sorry Antarctica) it fails to race in: Africa.

It was 1993 the last time the ‘Mother Continent’ hosted an F1 grand prix. That was at Kyalami, 20 miles north of Johannesburg, as Williams driver Alain Prost won the 27th version of the South African Grand Prix.

Rather obviously, it is difficult to claim the full veracity of the competition ‘Formula 1 World Championship’ while a record 24-race calendar does not actually include the entire world and its continents.

But F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has made no secret of his desire to add an African race to the schedule, amid an opening set of talks with Rwandan officials last month.

However, is Rwanda the only option? South Africa has come close in recent years, too. And what are the major obstacles? The Independent takes a look at all the potential locations F1 could venture to in Africa.

South Africa

For a long time, it seemed South Africa would be back on the calendar as soon as this year.

Negotiations had been ongoing for some time when Domenicali visited the Kyalami Circuit in 2022. The track, which has FIA Grade 2 status, would need to improve to Grade 1 level to host F1, meaning an upgrade of spectator facilities, run-off areas and official sign-off from the FIA.

There was even speculation that South Africa would replace the famous Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium as soon as 2024. But then, a few events threw the return of Kyalami off-piste.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 is the primary reason or, rather, the South African government’s refusal to condemn Vladimir Putin’s actions. On the contrary, South Africa – which is part of the BRICS group of nations which includes Brazil, Russia, India and China – was set to welcome Putin to the country for a summit last year, before the Russian president eventually joined via video link.

F1, meanwhile, terminated its contract with the Russian Grand Prix after the invasion. These two opposing stances do not look like changing.

Former F1 world champion Jody Scheckter, however, insists the reunion was thwarted by “greed” from circuit officials.

“I was an inside part of it, my nephew worked on it for six years,” Scheckter told Total Motorsport in 2023.

open image in gallery Kyalami currently has FIA Grade 2 status and would need to improve to Grade 1 ( Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit )

“It was that close... F1 came over to sign. He had got government backing, some of the wealthiest people in South Africa behind it. Everything was in place and the guy from Kyalami got greedy.

“Just as soon as F1 left, he changed the whole thing completely. The government realised there was a fight and withdrew, and that was the end.”

Yet the latest update is encouraging. South Africa’s minister of Sport, Art and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, held initial talks with Domenicali at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix last month and is determined to bring F1 back to South Africa.

He is quoted as saying afterwards: “I can tell you this, F1 is definitely coming. F1 told us they’re keen to come. They told us what they need to come. And we are going to give them what they need to come.

“What I’ve done, I’ve told everybody stand back. Let me handle it. Because twice, we’ve been hearing F1 is coming, they went to the order twice, they didn’t get merit. So I’m here now.

“There’s still a big fight at the moment, is it Cape Town or is it Joburg [Johannesburg]? This decision has not been taken.”

Cape Town held a street race in Formula E in 2023, but an F1 race is perhaps more likely at the Killarney Raceway in Table View. However, like Kyalami, it would need an upgrade from its current FIA Grade 2 level.

McKenzie, however, has mooted that a new track could be built on the outskirts of Cape Town. Nonetheless, while the minister may be keen in words, the actions that follow will be indicative of whether a return to the ‘Rainbow Nation’ is really feasible.

Rwanda

Domenicali’s revelation that talks were approaching with officials in Rwanda about an F1 race was a surprising development in August.

“They [Rwanda] are serious,” said Domenicali. “They have presented a good plan and actually we have a meeting with them at the end of September. It will be on a permanent track.”

Rwanda is marked by the tragedy of the 1994 genocide, which claimed the lives of 800,000 people in just 100 days according to Amnesty International.

In recent years, the East African country has invested heavily in sport – it has sponsorship deals with Arsenal and PSG – and in the realm of motorsport, the capital Kigali will host the FIA Awards ceremony in December where the Formula 1 world champion will receive his official trophy.

open image in gallery Rwanda have had sponsorship deals with the likes of Arsenal ( Getty )

As for specific plans for a new racetrack? Nothing is set in stone yet. The speculation is a circuit 15 miles outside of Kigali, near the country’s new international airport.

Representatives of the Rwanda Development Board have met with the FIA previously, at this year’s Monaco Grand Prix, and further talks with Domenicali were scheduled for the end of September.

It feels as though Rwanda’s first test, particularly amid the current Marburg virus outbreak, will be the end-of-season FIA gala in December. If that is a success, who knows? Maybe they could beat South Africa to the punch.

Uganda

There was speculation at the end of last year that there were plans to build a nF1-level racetrack in Jinja, eastern Uganda, as part of the country’s 20-year Source of the Nile redevelopment project which is intended to make the country a world-class tourism destination.

However, nothing has been announced since those rumours.

Morocco

The Moroccan Grand Prix was on the F1 calendar for two years in 1957 and 1958. The circuit was in Ain-Diab, in the Corniche of Casablanca, and was won by Stirling Moss in its final year.

As of now, there are no plans for F1 to return, despite speculation about the city of Tangier hosting a race.

Yet the first ‘Morocco Historic Grand Prix’ will take place from 8-10 November next month at the Sidi Daoui circuit in Oued Zem, showcasing vintage racing cars.

open image in gallery Stirling Moss won the last Moroccan Grand Prix in 1959 ( Getty Images )

Which races could an African GP replace?

There are currently seven races whose contract with F1 expires after 2025: China, Netherlands, Belgium, Mexico, Imola, Monza and Monaco.

Out of these, Monaco and China are the most likely to keep their spots. Netherlands (Zandvoort) and Belgium (Spa) have long been linked with a rotation deal, while even Italian executive Domenicali admitted there may not be space for two races in Italy in the long-term, with Imola more likely to drop off. Though, again, the two tracks could rotate.

That leaves Mexico, whose extension may hinge on Sergio Perez’s future in the sport. Should the two rotations materialise and Mexico drop off, that would leave open three spaces on the calendar for 2026 – and F1 bosses have already stated there is no intention of going over the current total of 24.

open image in gallery Mexico’s place on the F1 calendar may well depend on Sergio Perez’s future ( Getty Images )

What’s the overall verdict?

A return to Kyalami and South Africa would be the most romantic option. It is a track which has a history in the sport but would need major renovations to host a modern F1 event.

Yet recent obstacles are a bad sign. Unlike recent additions in the Middle East (Saudi Arabia and Qatar) and the United States (Miami and Las Vegas), the coffers are not bottomless for South Africa and F1 owners Liberty Media have made it clear that every venue must now pay their way, given the sport’s boom in popularity.

As a result, Rwanda may prove a more attractive and lucrative option. December’s FIA Awards will be test number one.

Either way, in reality, a race in Africa still seems quite far away – and 2028 may be a more realistic year for a return. Particularly given other countries, such as Korea, Argentina and Thailand, are itching for a grand prix too.