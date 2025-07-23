Nigeria enters race to host F1 grand prix in Africa – with ex-Premier League player fronting bid

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigeria has become the latest African country to declare an interest in hosting a Formula 1 race, with ex-Premier League player Marvin Sordell fronting the bid.

F1 currently hosts a race on every habitable continent apart from Africa, with the last iteration taking place 32 years ago via the 1993 South African Grand Prix at the Kyalami Circuit outside Johannesburg.

Yet now, South Africa (with Kyalami and Cape Town vying to host), Rwanda and Morocco have all announced their intention to launch a bid.

Now, Nigeria have joined the list, with Opus Race Promotions eyeing a new circuit in the capital of Abuja, alongside a karting track, hotels and a motorsport museum.

Ex-Burnley and Bolton forward Sordell, who also played for Great Britain at the London 2012 Olympics, is co-chief executive of the promotional company which has now been officially appointed to negotiate on behalf of the Nigerian government with F1 and the FIA.

A report in The Times states that the bid has “early support” from the Nigerian government.

F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali, who has made it known his desire to host a race once again in Africa, has been invited to visit Abuja to take a look at the project.

Shehu Dikko, chairman of the National Sports Commission in Nigeria, said: “We are exploring all possibilities to bring Formula 1 to Nigeria as soon as practicable.

“Not just as a sporting event, but as a catalytic driver of tourism, infrastructure development, youth engagement, economy and indeed soft power for Nigeria.

“This vision aligns with the Renewed Hope and Shared Prosperity vision of our president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

open image in gallery Marvin Sordell, 34, played for Great Britain at the 2012 London Olympics ( Getty Images )

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has previously insisted the sport must make an African grand prix a priority. Speaking last year, the Ferrari driver said: “We can’t be adding races in other locations and continuing to ignore Africa, which the rest of the world just takes from.

“No one gives anything to Africa.”

The race calendar is currently set at 24 races – a figure F1 nor the drivers are keen to increase.

Yet the Dutch Grand Prix will be wiped from the calendar after next year’s event, with Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium moving to a biennial deal in 2028, potentially paving the way for a new race.

Other interested parties to host a race include Thailand (with a Bangkok street circuit in the works), South Korea and Argentina.