Sergio Perez confirms Red Bull exit after disastrous F1 season

Sergio Perez has been dropped by Red Bull for the 2025 F1 season – with Liam Lawson set to be promoted from RB to become Max Verstappen’s teammate.

The world champions, who extended Perez’s deal to the end of the 2025 season at the beginning of June, have made the change following a torrid run of results for the Mexican this year.

The 34-year-old, who has raced in F1 for 14 consecutive seasons, finished eighth in the drivers’ standings – a mammoth 285 points behind teammate and champion Verstappen.

Red Bull also relinquished their constructors’ title to McLaren, finishing in third, and as a result, Christian Horner’s patience has finally reached breaking point.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the past four years with Red Bull Racing and for the opportunity to race with such an amazing team,” Perez said in a statement. “Driving for Red Bull has been an unforgettable experience, and I'll always cherish the success we achieved together. We broke records, reached remarkable milestones and I've had the privilege of meeting so many incredible people along the way.

“A big thank you to every person in the team from management, engineers and mechanics, catering, hospitality, kitchen, marketing and communications, as well as everyone at Milton Keynes. I wish you all the best for the future.

“It’s also been an honour to race alongside Max as a teammate all these years and to share in our success.”

Horner, the team principal, called Perez an “extraordinary team player”.

Lawson, who replaced Daniel Ricciardo at RB in September, has impressed since filling in for the Australian and The Independent understands Lawson will be the man to take Perez’s seat with the main Red Bull team in 2025 ahead of Yuki Tsunoda.

Confirmation could come as early as Thursday.

Perez’s future in the sport is now shrouded in doubt, with no open seat available on the grid in 2025.

The popular Mexican first raced for Sauber in 2011 and went on to drive for McLaren and Force India/Racing Point. He claimed his first F1 win with a last-to-first drive at the 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix.

His current tally of wins stands at six, with 39 podiums and three pole positions.

Perez, who joined Red Bull at the start of 2021, was instrumental in helping Verstappen win his first F1 world championship, memorably defending in valiant fashion against Lewis Hamilton midway through the controversial season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

He picked up wins in Monaco and Singapore in 2022 and looked set to challenge for the title last year when he won in Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan.

open image in gallery Sergio Perez has been dropped by Red Bull for the 2025 F1 season ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Liam Lawson is set to replace Perez at Red Bull next year ( Getty Images )

However, despite being armed with the quickest car, Perez has not won since Baku last April while Verstappen has claimed 25 victories in the same period.

The 34-year-old started this season well with four podiums in five races but his form has slumped dramatically – he has not finished in the top-six since round six in Miami in May.

His final race in his home Mexico City race in October also ended in humiliating fashion, as he finished last following a Q1 elimination the day previous.

Perez was forced to retire on the first lap of his final race in Abu Dhabi after a collision with Valtteri Bottas.

He added: “A special thank you to the fans around the world, and especially to the Mexican fans for your unwavering support every day. We'll meet again soon. And remember... never give up!”