Sergio Perez news LIVE: F1 latest as Red Bull axe Mexican driver and line up replacement

RB’s Liam Lawson is in pole position to take Sergio Perez’s spot alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull Racing next season

Kieran Jackson,Lawrence Ostlere,Chris Wilson
Wednesday 18 December 2024 12:13 EST
Max Verstappen reacts after sealing 2024 F1 title in Las Vegas

Red Bull have axed Sergio Perez ahead of the 2025 F1 season, ending the Mexican’s four-year stay with the team.

Perez struggled to keep pace not only with world title-winning teammate Max Verstappen but also rivals from McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari, finishing eighth in the drivers’ standings. It also meant Red Bull finished third in the constructors’ championship and ceded their crown to McLaren.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the past four years with Red Bull,” Perez said. “We broke records and reached remarkable milestones.”

While Perez’s future is now in doubt, with no seat currently available on the grid next season, New Zealander Liam Lawson is set for a promotion from sister team RB to drive alongside Verstappen for Red Bull.

Follow all the latest reaction and F1 developments in the live blog below.

Confirmed: Sergio Perez leaves Red Bull

The worst-kept secret in Formula One has today been confirmed: Sergio Perez is leaving Red Bull and will not be part of the team next season.

Full story:

Sergio Perez confirms Red Bull exit after disastrous F1 season

Christian Horner has axed the Mexican as Max Verstappen’s teammate following a torrid 2024 season

Lawrence Ostlere18 December 2024 17:12

Lawrence Ostlere18 December 2024 16:42

