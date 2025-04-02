Sergio Perez reveals talks with multiple teams over F1 return

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sergio Perez has revealed that he has been approached by multiple teams about a return to the Formula 1 grid in 2026.

The 35-year-old lost his seat at Red Bull at the end of the 2024 season just six months after signing a new two-year deal with the team.

The Mexican failed to win a race across the entirety of last year’s campaign in a significant step back having finished second behind teammate Max Verstappen a year prior.

It was the first time since 2019 that Perez had failed to taste grand prix success, with only four podium finishes to show for his efforts, but a relatively speedy comeback appears a possibility.

The former Sauber and McLaren driver has admitted that he has already had discussions with a number of suitors over a possible return.

“I've been approached by a few teams since Abu Dhabi. The season has started, so a few things will open up in the coming months," Perez told the F1 website.

"Once I know all my options, I will make a decision. What is very clear to me is that I'm only coming back if the project makes sense and it's something I can enjoy."

The F1 grid will be expanded in 2026 as Cadillac make their series debut. Audi will also take over the Sauber team, while Honda will join forces with Aston Martin.

Perez’s departure has not led to stability in Red Bull’s second seat with replacement Liam Lawson axed just two races into the new campaign. Yuki Tsunoda, stepping up from Racing Bulls, will partner Verstappen for the first time at his home Japanese Grand Prix this weekend.

Lawson struggled to get to grips with the team’s car, a situation that Perez can sympathise with after his own issues in 2024.

“Especially last year, I didn't get to show what I'm able to do as a driver,” Perez explained. "Now, all of a sudden, people realise how difficult the car is to drive."