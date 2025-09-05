Red Bull boss makes ‘crazy’ assertion on 2026 engine project with Ford
For the first time in two decades in Formula 1, Red Bull will become an engine manufacturer next year
Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies has acknowledged that the team’s engine project for 2026 is a “crazy” undertaking.
Mekies, who replaced the axed Christian Horner in July, has one eye focused on the sport’s new engine and chassis regulations next year, when Red Bull will take to the track with their own power unit, in partnership with American automotive giant Ford.
A project first announced two-and-a-half years ago, with Horner the figurehead, work continues apace in Milton Keynes for an engine capable of matching the likes of Mercedes and Ferrari.
However, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff recently stated that Red Bull will “have to climb Everest” in their engine project – a label that French executive Mekies agreed with.
“It’s as crazy as it gets to do your own engine,” Mekies said in Monza on Friday. “It’s the sort of crazy stuff that Red Bull does.
“We don’t underestimate it, or underestimate that these guys [Ferrari, Mercedes] have been doing it for 90 years or whatever.”
“It’s being set up in the Red Bull way: at the maximum possible level. We expect a lot of sleepless nights next year to try and get to the right level.
“We are not going to put a number on where [what position] we are going to be. Like Toto said, we are going to start with Everest to climb.”
Mekies did at least receive a boost when four-time world champion Max Verstappen committed his future to the team for next year.
The Frenchman insisted that he is “relaxed” despite speculation over the second seat – currently occupied by underperforming Yuki Tsunoda – for next year, especially given Isack Hadjar’s podium last time out in Zandvoort for sister team Racing Bulls.
On the track, Verstappen was fourth-fastest in first practice on Friday afternoon, with Lewis Hamilton leading home a Ferrari one-two at the Scuderia’s home circuit.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments