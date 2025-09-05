Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies has acknowledged that the team’s engine project for 2026 is a “crazy” undertaking.

Mekies, who replaced the axed Christian Horner in July, has one eye focused on the sport’s new engine and chassis regulations next year, when Red Bull will take to the track with their own power unit, in partnership with American automotive giant Ford.

A project first announced two-and-a-half years ago, with Horner the figurehead, work continues apace in Milton Keynes for an engine capable of matching the likes of Mercedes and Ferrari.

However, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff recently stated that Red Bull will “have to climb Everest” in their engine project – a label that French executive Mekies agreed with.

“It’s as crazy as it gets to do your own engine,” Mekies said in Monza on Friday. “It’s the sort of crazy stuff that Red Bull does.

“We don’t underestimate it, or underestimate that these guys [Ferrari, Mercedes] have been doing it for 90 years or whatever.”

“It’s being set up in the Red Bull way: at the maximum possible level. We expect a lot of sleepless nights next year to try and get to the right level.

Laurent Mekies is the new team principal at Red Bull ( Getty Images )

“We are not going to put a number on where [what position] we are going to be. Like Toto said, we are going to start with Everest to climb.”

Mekies did at least receive a boost when four-time world champion Max Verstappen committed his future to the team for next year.

The Frenchman insisted that he is “relaxed” despite speculation over the second seat – currently occupied by underperforming Yuki Tsunoda – for next year, especially given Isack Hadjar’s podium last time out in Zandvoort for sister team Racing Bulls.

On the track, Verstappen was fourth-fastest in first practice on Friday afternoon, with Lewis Hamilton leading home a Ferrari one-two at the Scuderia’s home circuit.