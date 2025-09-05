F1 extends partnership with Monaco Grand Prix to 85 years with new contract

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Formula One has signed a four-year extension with the Monaco Grand Prix, with the race set to appear on the calendar until 2035.

Building on the previous deal until 2031, F1 has come to a fresh agreement with the Automobile Club of Monaco, despite the sport’s crown jewel event coming under criticism for a lack of overtaking.

Two mandatory pit stops were introduced this year with the intention of adding intrigue to what is usually a processional affair. However, teams worked around the rules with a slow-running car helping the other car make, effectively, a free pit-stop.

Recently, it was announced that Monaco would move to June in 2026, from its traditional slot of late May, in order for Canada to move to May and be grouped together with Miami for geographical purposes.

The race appeared on F1’s first calendar back in 1950 – only missing five years since – and the agreement will now extend to 85 years with this latest contract.

“The streets of Monaco have been echoing with the sound of Formula 1 since the earliest days of the sport, so I’m delighted to announce the extension of this fantastic event to 2035,” said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

“It is an iconic race that is loved by all drivers and fans, with a unique vibe thanks to its location on the world’s most glamorous principality.”

F1 has signed an extension with the Monaco Grand Prix ( Getty Images )

Lando Norris won this year’s race in the principality, while Ayrton Senna has the most wins around the twisty street circuit, with six.

Prince Albert II of Monaco added: “The renewal of the Monaco Grand Prix until 2035 is in keeping with a sporting and historical tradition to which the Principality remains deeply attached.

“I can only welcome this renewed commitment, which is testament to our collective success, the excellence of our collaboration with Formula 1, and the unique place that Monaco occupies in the international motorsport landscape.”

Next year’s Monaco Grand Prix takes place from 5-7 June.