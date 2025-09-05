Daniel Ricciardo makes final call on racing career after end of F1 tenure

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Daniel Ricciardo has confirmed the end of his motor racing career after becoming a global ambassador for Ford.

Ricciardo, 36, was dropped by Racing Bulls last October, having failed to make his mark and regain a seat at Red Bull. Prior to this, he was also dropped by McLaren at the end of the 2022 season.

The popular Australian, a hit on Netflix’s Drive to Survive series and an eight-time race winner, has been out of the spotlight in the 12 months since, but has now joined American automotive giant Ford as an ambassador, focusing on their off-road Raptor brand.

Ricciardo adds that his career as a racing driver is behind him, despite interest from American racing series’ such as IndyCar and NASCAR.

In a statement, Ricciardo said: "While my racing days are behind me, my love for anything with wheels will always remain high and for that I am proud to be partnering with Ford to become a Global Ford Racing Ambassador.

"I am going to be working closely with the Ford Racing team and specifically focus on the amazing Raptor brand and lifestyle that Raptor has become for many of Ford's customers.

"So why now and why me? When I decided it was time to retire, I thought long and hard about finding the most authentic way to stay connected to the world of motorsports.

Daniel Ricciardo has become an ambassador for Ford ( Getty Images )

"For me, racing was always about having fun. It made me happy and created memories that will last a lifetime."

Ford is joining F1 next year in an engine partnership with Red Bull but, despite Ricciardo’s close ties to Red Bull, the Australian is not expected to be involved.