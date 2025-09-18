Oscar Piastri remains coy on McLaren F1 team orders debate: ‘It stays between us’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oscar Piastri kept his guard up when asked about McLaren’s team orders debate on Thursday, insisting: “We don’t want to make the other teams any wiser.”

Championship leader Piastri, who has a 31-point lead heading into the Azerbaijan GP this weekend, was ordered to give up second place at the last round in Monza for title rival Lando Norris.

Although he initially protested, Piastri moved over for his teammate in an incident which has sparked debate regarding McLaren’s potential interference in this year’s championship race.

Yet Piastri, who played the team game, refused to elaborate on the details of any internal discussions ahead of round 17 in Baku.

"We talk a lot about how we want to race, but most of it stays between us,” the Australian said.

“We don't want to make the others any wiser, so we don't want to give away too much information. But we're all on the same page."

Asked if he would have surrendered position to Norris in Italy if a win was at stake, Piastri responded: "That just wasn't the situation. It probably would have made it more difficult, but I don't know.

"It wasn't just about the slow [Norris] pit stop but also about the order of our pit stops.

"But all in all, from a sporting perspective, it was a weekend where I didn't deserve more than third place. I wasn't fast enough and I respect the team's decisions."

open image in gallery Norris took second place ahead of Piastri in Italy ( Getty )

Piastri won last year’s race in Baku, his second-ever victory in F1, and will be looking to extend his lead with eight races to go this season.

McLaren can wrap up the constructors’ championship with a record seven races to spare this weekend. The reigning champions lead Ferrari by a massive 337 points.

“Last season went down to final race, this year the car has been a step better, the team has been performing very well,” Piastri said.

“Much more of a sense of inevitability about this year which is an amazing position to be in.”