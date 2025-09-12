Bernie Ecclestone believes McLaren ‘prefer’ Lando Norris to win F1 title over Oscar Piastri

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone believes McLaren “prefers” Lando Norris to win the F1 world championship over Oscar Piastri after the pit-stop controversy at the end of the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Piastri and Norris are embroiled in an intra-team title battle this year as both drivers eye their first world title. In Monza, a slow pit-stop for Norris, originally in second place ahead of Piastri, meant he re-entered the race behind the Australian with a handful of laps remaining.

Yet under instruction from the McLaren pit-wall, Piastri gave up second place to Norris, ceding a six-point swing in the title race, despite initial protestations. Piastri’s lead is now 31 points with eight races remaining this season.

Ecclestone, who controlled F1 for 40 years before selling to American owners Liberty Media in 2017, was unimpressed with McLaren’s handling of the situation.

The 94-year-old told Swiss outlet Blick: "They keep talking about fairness, but is it fair for Piastri to be penalised for a team mistake? No.

"You are starting to get the feeling that McLaren prefers a world champion named Lando Norris.

“Mistakes like missed pit stops, engine failures, and suspension failures may have become less common, but they are part of the sport."

At the race before, in Zandvoort, a late mechanical failure cost Norris 18 points in the title race, handing the firm advantage to Piastri.

Nico Rosberg, the 2016 world champion, believes McLaren were put in an “impossible” situation given the slow stop.

open image in gallery Bernie Ecclestone gave his view on this year’s F1 title race ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Piastri was ordered to move aside for Norris in Monza (Luca Bruno/AP) ( AP )

"A lot of people will not like it, a lot of people will think it makes sense," he told Sky’s F1 show podcast. "I was happy they did that because with my hat that I have on, I want a super-exciting Formula 1 championship until the very end.

"So, I was happy that in that case Lando had the opportunity to get the deserved points since he personally did a better job than Oscar in the Monza weekend.

"So, I thought it was good that they did that. But it's impossible. There's no right or wrong.”

F1 returns next week with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku (19-21 September).