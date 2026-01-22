First images of striking Mercedes 2026 F1 car livery revealed ahead of pre-season test

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mercedes have published a series of digital renders of their 2026 F1 car livery ahead of next week’s pre-season test in Barcelona.

The Silver Arrows, who have not won a world title since their constructors’ championship in 2021, are one of the favourites this season amid a new era of engine and chassis regulations.

Their 2026 car, the W17, features a striking black-and-silver design and will first be driven on track next week in Catalunya by George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.

Mercedes will officially launch their 2026 car on Monday 2 February.

Mercedes F1 CEO Toto Wolff said: “Formula One will undergo significant change in 2026, and we are prepared for that transition. The new regulations demand innovation and absolute focus across every area of performance.

“Our work on the new car, and the long-term development of the Power Unit and advanced sustainable fuels with PETRONAS, reflects that approach.

"Releasing the first images of the W17 is simply the next step in that process. It represents the collective, sustained effort of our teams in Brixworth and Brackley. We will continue to push hard in the months ahead.”

open image in gallery The W17 will be Mercedes's 2026 car ( Mercedes Formula 1 team )

open image in gallery The car will debut next week in Barcelona ( Mercedes Formula 1 team )

Mercedes finished second in the constructors’ championship last year, while Russell came home fourth behind world champion Lando Norris and title contenders Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri.

Mercedes will power four teams with engines this year, in their own outfit, McLaren, Williams and Alpine.

Next week’s shakedown test in Barcelona is a private event for all 11 teams as they prepare for the new season. No TV footage or media presence will be permitted, with lap times to be published only at the end of each day.

Two official pre-season tests take place in Bahrain (11-13 February and 18-20 February) before the 2026 season starts with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on 8 March.