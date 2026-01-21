Audi chief lays out ‘fight for F1 titles’ plan despite ‘bumpy’ 2026 season prediction

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Audi chief executive Gernot Dollner has targeted 2030 as the year the new F1 outfit wants to fight for world championships.

The German team, who took over the Sauber outfit, unveiled their 2026 car livery on Tuesday night in Berlin, with a distinctive grey, red and black design.

Mattia Binotto, Audi’s F1 project head and the former Ferrari team principal, struck a realistic tone ahead of what he predicted to be a “bumpy” debut campaign, but Dollner laid out the automotive giant’s long-term plan in their first foray in Formula 1.

open image in gallery Audi chief executive Gernot Dollner has laid out his goals for the team ( AFP/Getty )

"We all share one clear vision: to compete at the highest level and to fight for championships by 2030,” Dollner said, on stage in Berlin.

Binotto, who is working alongside team principal and ex-Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley, was however more cautious.

"The five years is what we set as an objective because there is much that we need to build,” he told Sky Sports News.

"It's not only the car on track, that's the final product of a big organisation. Infrastructure, tools, methodology, the organisation, we need to ramp up skills - there is still much that's required. But I think we are aware of it and that's part of our daily task.

"We know it has to happen. We are planning for it and we will simply make it. So we are acting by priorities.

"We still want to do well on track, the best we can, but we that know we are competing against strong competitors, settled-down organisations and no doubt who were stronger before will stay stronger as well in 2026. So, our season 2026 can be very bumpy."

Drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto were on hand for their launch, decked in apparel designed by Adidas, who also sponsor Mercedes.

open image in gallery Audi unveiled their debut car livery on Tuesday ( AFP via Getty Images )

Audi is one of two new teams on the grid this year, with Cadillac joining as the sport’s 11th team. The American team, owned by General Motors, will use Ferrari engines until at least 2029, while Audi will produce their own power unit.

The German company have won the 24 Hours of Le Mans event 13 times and the World Rally Championship four times, but they have never previously competed in Formula 1.

The team will work out of Sauber’s former hub in Hinwil, Switzerland, with the engine programme located in Neuburg an der Donau in Bavaria, Germany.

The new season starts on 8 March with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.