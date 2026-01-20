F1 champions McLaren sign global kit deal with sportswear giants
McLaren have signed a kit deal with Puma ahead of the 2026 season
Sportswear brand Puma will supply team kit to Formula One champions McLaren this season in a multi-year global deal.
The agreement also covers IndyCar, World Endurance from 2027, virtual racing, and the all-female F1 Academy series.
No financial details were given. McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said: 'Our sport is in incredible shape, and it’s been fantastic to see an influx of major fashion and lifestyle brands who are looking for deep and meaningful ways to engage with our growing global fanbase.'
McLaren previously had a deal with Castore, with some media reports suggesting that was worth £30 million ($40.41 million) a year.
Puma also equip Ferrari and Aston Martin, while Williams have meanwhile switched to US lifestyle brand New Era.
McLaren stormed to the constructors’ title last season, while Lando Norris edged out Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri to claim the drivers’ championship.
He will begin his title defence in March when the 2026 season gets underway in Australia.
The first race of the season is due to take place on 8 March.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks