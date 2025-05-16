Meet the brain behind McLaren’s F1 rocketship – with rivals playing catch-up in Imola

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

On a weekend where fanatical home supporters will bask under the Imola sunshine on the hills surrounding this gloriously old-school circuit, desperate to see their beloved Ferrari outfit turn a corner, it is in fact an Italian donning papaya who is brimming with glee amid his team’s current dominance of Formula One.

Andrea Stella, the ex-Ferrari engineer now thriving in his role as McLaren team principal, is usually talkative. A deeply respected presence in the paddock, the 54-year-old is candid and uninhibited in his analysis and opinions. Friday’s FIA press conference was no different.

His first answer to moderator Tom Clarkson was more than six minutes long, encompassing a range of topics; from his love of Imola in what is set to be the circuit’s final furlong on the F1 calendar to a thoughtful tribute to Fernando Alonso’s long-serving physio Fabrizio Borra, who died this week.

open image in gallery Andrea Stella has spearheaded McLaren’s charge to the front ( Getty Images )

Yet his biggest smirk was saved for a question about McLaren’s rivals – left languishing in the lurch after the first six races of the season – complaining about suspicious elements of this year’s McLaren rocketship.

McLaren’s long-awaited re-emergence as the top team last year was met with questions surrounding their so-called “flexi-wings.” In recent weeks, a theory regarding the team’s tyre temperature management – with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris preserving their rubber better than the rest of the field – was met with ridicule by McLaren CEO Zak Brown at the last round in Miami.

Was water being injected into the tyre rubber to cool them down? McLaren laughed off the suggestions. And Brown could not help but mock the suggestions, with a water bottle on the pit wall in Florida labelled ‘tire pressure.’ American spelling and all.

An official complaint to the FIA was dismissed by the sport’s governing body on Wednesday.

“For us, it’s good news when our rivals get their focus on us rather than on themselves,” Stella said on Friday, with Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur unable to hide a small snigger himself.

“[When they focus] on, allegedly, stuff present in our car… effectively they are not even present.

“Let’s say, flexi-wings, like a front wing deflection like everyone has, it has nothing to do with the reason McLaren is very competitive.

“So, I hope that in the future there will be more of this kind of saga, because it means that our rivals keep focusing on the wrong things.

“This is just good news for us.”

open image in gallery Stella has drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris battling for the world championship ( Getty Images )

Eight out of the 10 teams this weekend in Imola – the first European race of the season – have brought upgrades, including all the leading contenders. But the initial impressions on the timing screens on Friday showed little reason to foresee change come the race on Sunday.

In both practice sessions, McLaren secured a one-two placing with championship leader Oscar Piastri – ahead by 16 points – once more holding a slim advantage over his teammate Lando Norris.

McLaren’s status as the quickest team, which is now hitting the 12-month mark, has undoubtedly left the likes of Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull reeling. Questioned further on Friday about why teams could not replicate McLaren’s speed, Stella was comically stroked on the arm by Vasseur, clearly in a playful mood.

“I would like to give the wrong answer here, so I put all our rivals down the wrong route!” Stella joked.

“The only thing I can say is that, for me, over the years in Formula 1, I have learnt that you have to focus on yourself and focus on the fundamentals.

“I think when you get too distracted by what the others are doing, it’s normally an alarm bell that you ring in your factory and should remind you to go back to the basics.”

open image in gallery Fred Vasseur is under pressure with Lewis Hamilton struggling at the start of his Ferrari career ( Getty Images )

Stella has performed a remarkable job at McLaren since replacing Andreas Seidl as team principal in the 2022-23 off-season. Making key executive decisions, such as the hiring of ex-Red Bull designer Rob Marshall and the promotion of aerodynamicist Peter Prodromou, has resulted in a car incapable of being caught in normal dry conditions.

Brown, the big boss of the team as an entity, has regularly heaped praised on Stella, calling him the “best team principal on the grid.” Unlike many others, who are more spokespeople than engineering figures, Stella is cut from a different cloth. His direct and engaging persona is a massive feather in McLaren’s cap.

And if practice is anything to go by, McLaren will take some stopping here in northern Italy. Instead, the question should not be which team can take pole but, rather, which driver? Norris has endured a torrid month or so – can he turn it around at what is one of his best tracks?

Possibly so. But, increasingly, it’s looking like an intra-team battle. Max Verstappen has the raw speed but not the machinery to match; George Russell is in a similar situation. Yet for Ferrari, more issues on Friday with both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc complaining about issues with their brakes.

Another issue in the in-tray of Vasseur, who will be unable to cover up his team’s failings with humour for much longer.