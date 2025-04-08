Max Verstappen compared to Michael Schumacher by former F1 driver after Japan GP comment
Verstappen took a stunning pole position in Suzuka and went on to claim his first win of the season
F1 race winner Johnny Herbert has compared Max Verstappen to Michael Schumacher after his comment prior to his terrific win at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday.
Four-time F1 world champion Verstappen claimed his first victory of 2025 in Suzuka, with his stunning pole-setting lap on Saturday setting up a convincing win on Sunday.
Verstappen now only trails championship leader Lando Norris by one point, despite Norris and teammate Oscar Piastri clearly occupying the fastest car on the grid currently with McLaren.
As a result, Verstappen was pessimistic about his chances of victory prior to the weekend’s action in Japan – a point not lost on three-time race winner and former Sky F1 pundit Herbert, who saw similarities with seven-time champion Schumacher.
“It was interesting that before the race, Max Verstappen came out with a very Michael Schumacher-esque comment which was, ‘I don't have a chance this weekend!’” Herbert said.
“And that's exactly what I remember Michael used to do! Then he'd win the race and everybody would go, ’Wow, what a performance.’
“I have to say that Max's performance confirmed he is the greatest driver of his generation.
“He was on it in qualifying. And Suzuka is one of those circuits where once you get the lead, it's very hard to overtake. Max got a great start, a brilliant opening lap, as you always expect from him, and then he controlled it from that point on.”
Herbert, who was dropped as an F1 race steward earlier this year after clashing with Verstappen’s dad, Jos, last year, also gave his verdict on the pit-lane exit incident with Norris.
“There was nothing in it,” Herbert said, in association with FastSlots. “I know they were trying to make it contentious. I know Lando was on the radio trying to make an issue with it, but like Max said at the end of the race, he didn't do anything wrong. They just play the games.
“Max did nothing wrong. Lando was not to the side of him, he was halfway up the side, and that's not enough. You’ve got to give him space, but Lando just tried to gain an advantage which didn't quite happen. Like Max said, the most expensive lawn mower!
“If I had been a steward, I wouldn’t have pushed for any penalty. No, not at all. There was nothing you could have done.”
Race four of the 2025 F1 season, the Bahrain Grand Prix, takes place this Sunday at 4pm (BST).
