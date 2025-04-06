Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

F1 standings after Japanese Grand Prix as Max Verstappen cuts gap to Lando Norris

F1 heads to Bahrain for the next race of the 2025 season after Verstappen’s impressive win in Japan

Kieran Jackson
Sunday 06 April 2025 02:55 EDT
Comments
Red Bull's Liam Lawson reacts after dismal Chinese GP weekend

Max Verstappen won his first race of the season after again tussling with Lando Norris at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Norris has been well clear of the four-time world champion so far this season as McLaren won the opening two races – one each for the Briton and Oscar Piastri. But Verstappen upset the form book on Saturday by producing a scintillating qualifying lap to claim a shock pole and the pair reignited their rivalry at Suzuka.

The drama arrived at the pit stop as they came together on the exit – Norris driving over the grass on Verstappen’s inside as the accusations flew. The stewards did not agree with Norris’ claim that he was pushed off and no action was taken as Verstappen retained his advantage and kept the championship leader at arm’s length to cut the gap to one point.

It was an otherwise uneventful race at Suzuka, with Lewis Hamilton passing Isack Hadjar to finish seventh the only change to the starting order in the top 10.

Follow live coverage of the Japanese Grand Prix with The Independent

Recommended

F1 driver standings after Japan GP

1. Lando Norris – 62 points

2. Max Verstappen – 61 points

3. Oscar Piastri – 49 points

4. George Russell –45 points

5. Kimi Antonelli – 30 points

6. Charles Leclerc – 20 points

7. Alex Albon – 18 points

8. Lewis Hamilton – 15 points

9. Esteban Ocon – 10 points

10. Lance Stroll – 10 points

11. Nico Hulkenberg – 6 points

13. Isack Hadjar – 4 points

12. Ollie Bearman – 5 points

14. Yuki Tsunoda – 3 points

15. Carlos Sainz – 1 point

16. Pierre Gasly – 0 points

17. Liam Lawson – 0 points

18. Jack Doohan – 0 points

19. Gabriel Bortoleto – 0 points

20. Fernando Alonso – 0 points

F1 constructor standings after Japan GP

1. McLaren - 111 points

2. Mercedes - 75 points

3. Red Bull - 61 points

4. Ferrari - 35 points

5. Williams - 19 points

6. Haas - 15 points

7. Aston Martin - 10 points

8. Racing Bulls - 7 points

9. Sauber - 6 points

10. Alpine - 0 points

Lando Norris leads the world championship
Lando Norris leads the world championship (AP)

2025 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL:

ROUND 4 —BAHRAIN

Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir - 11-13 April

ROUND 5 - SAUDI ARABIA

Jeddah Corniche Circuit - 18-20 April

ROUND 6 - MIAMI (sprint weekend)

Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium - 2-4 May

ROUND 7 - EMILIA ROMAGNA

Imola Circuit - 16-18 May

ROUND 8 - MONACO

Circuit de Monaco - 23-25 May

ROUND 9 - SPAIN

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 30 May-1 June

ROUND 10 - CANADA

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 13-15 June

ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA

Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 27-29 June

ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone Circuit - 4-6 July

ROUND 13 - BELGIUM (sprint weekend)

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 25-27 July

ROUND 14 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest - 1-3 August

ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 29-31 August

ROUND 16 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 5-7 September

ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN

Baku City Circuit - 19-21 September

ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 3-5 October

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 17-19 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 24-26 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 7-9 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint weekend)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in