Johnny Herbert sacked as F1 steward by FIA just weeks before 2025 season
The former F1 driver was in line to be a steward at the season-opening race in Australia but was criticised by Jos Verstappen last year for his dual role as steward and pundit
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Johnny Herbert has been sacked as an F1 steward by the FIA due to the “incompatibility” of his dual role as a steward and media pundit.
Former F1 driver Herbert was critical of Max Verstappen’s driving style in Mexico last year, when the four-time world champion received a 20-second penalty, prompting father Jos to rebuke: “I think a steward shouldn’t talk to the press at all.”
Herbert, 60, revealed this week that he was set to be a steward for the season-opening race in Australia on 16 March.
However, in a shock statement, the FIA stated on Wednesday morning that Herbert would no longer fulfil the position of F1 driver steward in Melbourne and beyond.
An FIA statement read: “Johnny is widely respected and brought invaluable experience and expertise to his role.
“However, after discussion, it was mutually agreed that his duties as an FIA steward and that of a media pundit were incompatible.
“We thank him for his service and wish him well in his future endeavours.”
More to follow…
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments