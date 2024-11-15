Much-loved F1 pundit announces surprise Sky Sports departure
A familiar face to viewers of Sky’s F1 coverage will be leaving the channel this year
Damon Hill has announced his surprise departure from Sky Sports F1 after 13 years of working as a pundit for the channel.
Hill, the 1996 F1 world champion, appeared on-screen at the last race in Brazil at Interlagos. It is unclear whether that was his last race for Sky or whether he will stand down after the final three races of the 2024 season.
The 64-year-old posted on X on Friday: “It’s been a fantastic 13 years with Sky Sports F1 but all good things come to an end.
“I will miss the most impressive bunch of professionals it has ever been my pleasure to have worked with. Looking forward to new challenges.”
Sky Sports have been approached for comment.
More to follow…
