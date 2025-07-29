The key number set to keep Max Verstappen at Red Bull for 2026
Verstappen has been linked with Mercedes but is unlikely to be bought out of his £50m-a-year contract
Max Verstappen is now guaranteed to be positioned in the top-three in the drivers’ championship for the F1 summer break – meaning he cannot activate an exit clause in his Red Bull contract.
The Dutchman’s fourth-place finish in the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday means, currently positioned in third, he is 28 points ahead of Charles Leclerc in the world championship.
With just one race to go before the summer break, this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix, Verstappen can no longer finish below the top-three. As such, an exit clause in Verstappen’s £50m-a-year contract – which he can activate if he is lower than third in the drivers’ standings by the summer break – cannot be triggered.
Verstappen, 27, could be bought out of his contract by any potential suitor, including Mercedes, but that appears extremely unlikely.
Regardless, Verstappen hinted at Spa that he is likely to stay at Red Bull for 2026, despite the team’s underperformance this season.
As a result, George Russell looks set to stay at Mercedes for at least the 2026 season, with talks expected to get underway shortly.
The length of any new deal for the British driver, whether it be a one-year extension or a multi-year contract, remains to be seen.
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff insisted his “absolute priority” was keeping his current driver line-up of Russell and Kimi Antonelli for next season.
Meanwhile, Verstappen won the Belgian GP sprint race on Saturday, Red Bull’s first win under new team principal Laurent Mekies, and insisted he was looking forward to working with the ex-Ferrari engineer, who replaced Christian Horner as team boss three weeks ago.
“I get along very well with him, so that’s already a bonus,” Verstappen said.
“Hopefully, we can continue to strengthen our relationship in the coming weeks and months.”
Verstappen now trails championship leader Oscar Piastri by 81 points with 11 races left, as prospects of a fifth consecutive title appear to be slipping away.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments