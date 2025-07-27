F1 standings after Belgian GP as Oscar Piastri extends lead to Lando Norris

Lando Norris’ world championship bid was dealt a blow in Belgium after he allowed rival Oscar Piastri to breeze past him and win Sunday’s rain-hit Grand Prix race.

The start of the 13th round in Spa-Francorchamps was delayed by one hour and 20 minutes due to heavy rain in the Ardennes.

But when it eventually got underway – following four precautionary laps behind the safety car – Norris was found wanting when a sloppy exit at the opening La Source corner provided Piastri with a race-winning opportunity too good to turn down.

Despite being in Norris’ spray, Piastri held his nerve and kept his foot on the accelerator at 170mph up through Eau Rouge and into Raidillon before jinking to his left and sailing clear of his McLaren team-mate on the Kemmel Straight.

Here’s how the standings look after the Belgian GP sprint

F1 driver standings after Belgian GP

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 266 points

2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 250 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 185 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 157 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 139 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 109 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 63 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 54 points

9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 37 points

10. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 27 points

12. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 22 points

12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 20 points

13. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 20 points

14. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 16 points

15. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 16 points

16. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 16 points

17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 10 points

18. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 8 points

19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 6 points

20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

Lando Norris is trailing Oscar Piastri in the world championship ( AP )

F1 constructor standings after Belgian GP

1. McLaren - 516 points

2. Ferrari - 248 points

3. Mercedes - 220 points

4. Red Bull - 192 points

5. Williams - 70 points

6. Sauber - 43 points

7. Racing Bulls - 41 points

8. Aston Martin - 36 points

9. Haas - 35 points

10. Alpine - 20 points