Sebastian Vettel makes final call on potential F1 comeback

Sebastian Vettel has categorically ruled out returning to Formula 1 – nearly three years after retiring from the sport.

The German driver, who won four consecutive F1 world championships with Red Bull from 2010-2013, retired at the end of the 2022 season.

Vettel also drove for Ferrari and Aston Martin in a distinguished career where he won 53 races and finished on the podium 122 times.

Yet the 38-year-old has been linked with a return in previous years, not least at Red Bull amid their second driver issues. However, Vettel has now completely ruled out returning to the sport he competed in for 16 seasons.

"F1 is finished,” Vettel told German outlet Auto Motor und Sport. “At some point, the time is ripe to leave the field to others.

“You see that with the rookies. I think it's good that a lot of drivers have now been replaced.

“That's not a vote against the older ones, but for the younger ones. In the past, I didn't care who among the established drivers was no longer driving. The most important thing was that I was allowed to drive.”

However, Vettel did not rule out competing in other motorsport series’, such as the World Endurance Championship (WEC) and, consequently, the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans event.

“There have been talks, but somehow it hasn't come about yet," Vettel said, of a spot at Le Mans.

Sebastian Vettel has ruled out returning to F1 ( Getty Images )

"In the past I was honestly not that interested in endurance racing, from my perspective as a lone fighter.

“Nowadays, I see it differently. I find it totally exciting, with this team structure, sharing a car and making compromises.

“In motorsport, it's difficult to say: I'll only drive half the races. WEC would actually be a good fit with its eight races, which are also structured differently than Formula 1.

"It's always a question of how intense you want to do something. For me, it has always been that when I participate in something, I want to do it well. Just participating is nothing for me.”