Christian Horner has been sensationally sacked as Red Bull F1 boss this morning.

The 51-year-old has been in charge of the team since its inception in Formula One in 2005, leading them to six constructors’ titles and eight drivers’ crowns.

But just one year on from the personal scandal involving alleged “inappropriate behaviour” with a female colleague – an accusation he was cleared of after two internal investigations – Horner has on Wednesday morning lost his job.

Horner, who is married to Spice Girl pop star Geri Halliwell, has been replaced as CEO of Red Bull Racing by Laurent Mekies, formerly the team principal at sister team Racing Bulls. It is understood that Horner has not been given a clear reason why he has been released.

Red Bull CEO of Corporate Projects and Investments, Oliver Mintzlaff, said in a statement: "We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years.

“With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1.

“Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history."

Red Bull endured a race to forget at the British Grand Prix on Sunday, and the team are now positioned a distant fourth in the constructors’ standings, but this announcement still comes as a mighty shock to the team at Milton Keynes and the whole F1 paddock.

Horner was the longest-serving team boss in Formula One and guided Red Bull to 124 grand prix victories during his time in charge. Both Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen claimed four drivers’ championships under his guidance.

open image in gallery Christian Horner has been sensationally sacked as Red Bull F1 boss on Wednesday morning ( PA )

open image in gallery Horner, married to Geri Halliwell, has lost his job after 20 years as Red Bull boss ( Getty )

Yet Horner’s career and personal life were rocked by last year’s scandal involving a female colleague, including the revelation of WhatsApp messages allegedly between Horner and the colleague in question.

Horner was cleared on the eve of the 2024 season-opening race in Bahrain, before his wife Halliwell dramatically stood by him upon entering the paddock on race day.

Horner’s accuser appealed the verdict but that was dismissed last August, with Horner admitting he was “relieved” that the saga had seemingly come to an end.

More to follow…