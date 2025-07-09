Christian Horner allegations timeline: How sacked Red Bull F1 boss became embroiled in scandal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Christian Horner has been sensationally sacked as Red Bull F1 boss this morning.

The 51-year-old has been in charge of the team since its inception in Formula One in 2005, leading them to six constructors’ titles and eight drivers’ crowns.

But just one year on from the personal scandal involving alleged “inappropriate behaviour” with a female colleague – an accusation he was cleared of twice – Horner has on Wednesday morning lost his job.

Horner, who is married to Spice Girl pop star Geri Halliwell, has been replaced as CEO of Red Bull Racing by Laurent Mekies, formerly the team principal at sister team Racing Bulls.

Here is a timeline of how the allegations last year played out.

5 February, 2024 – colleague’s allegations surface

A report from Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf states a Red Bull employee has made serious allegations about team principal Christian Horner to the team’s parent company, Red Bull GmbH.

A separate report in The Times says the complaint came from a female colleague and concerns “inappropriate, controlling behaviour”. The allegations are treated seriously by Red Bull chief executive Oliver Mintzlaff.

Horner, 50, who has been Red Bull team principal since 2005, remains in his role during the investigation and strongly denies the accusation.

open image in gallery Christian Horner and Adrian Newey, the chief technical officer of Red Bull Racing ( Getty )

9 February, 2024 – Horner meets lawyer

Horner meets with the lawyer in charge of the investigation in a nine-hour meeting at a secret location, as the externally appointed barrister begins to dig into the case on behalf of Red Bull GmbH.

“After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation,” the organisation says in a statement. “This process, which is already under way, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister. The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible.

“It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

13 February, 2024 – business as usual

Horner continues his role as Red Bull’s team principal, despite the ongoing investigation and media storm. He is on site at Silverstone at a secret filming day for Red Bull as he goes about his duties.

15 February, 2024 – Red Bull car launch

Horner makes his first public appearance since the allegations surfaced, as he attends the launch of Red Bull’s new car ahead of the 2024 season. He tells the media that claims of inappropriate behaviour against him are a “distraction” for Red Bull. The team principal added that he denies the allegations made by a female colleague.

“I’m going through a process and fully respect it. For me, it is business as normal and I’m focused on the season ahead,” he says. “Of course, it is a distraction for the team but the team are very together.”

Horner adds that the team have been “tremendously supportive”.

Star driver Max Verstappen says his relationship with Horner remains “very good” despite the ongoing investigation into his boss’s conduct.

open image in gallery Horner, right, pictured at the launch of Red Bull’s new car ( Getty )

18 February, 2024 – F1 wants matter ‘clarified’

Formula One speaks out on the protracted scandal, saying the organisation wishes for the investigation to be over as soon as possible.

“We have noted that Red Bull has instigated an independent investigation into internal allegations at Red Bull Racing,” F1 says in a statement. “We hope that the matter will be clarified at the earliest opportunity, after a fair and thorough process, and we will not comment further at this time.”

20 February, 2024 – Marko defends Red Bull response

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko praises the company’s handling of the situation. “The sooner a result is available, the better because of course, rumours and other stories are bound to sprout due to the long duration,” he says. “[But] I think Red Bull has reacted very well in this matter. The long duration of this investigation is not their fault. They are endeavouring to [have] a fair investigation and then react accordingly.”

open image in gallery Helmut Marko (right) has worked alongside Horner since Red Bull Racing’s inception in 2005 ( Getty )

22 February, 2024 – Wolff calls for transparency

Toto Wolff, Horner’s long-time rival in charge of Mercedes, calls for “transparency from Red Bull over the investigation.

“Formula One and the teams stand for inclusion, equality, fairness and diversity, and that is not only about talking about it, but living it day in, day out,” Wolff says. “These are just standards we set ourselves. We are a global sport and one of the most important sport platforms in the world and role models, too.

“What is important at that stage is for a process with rigour. I think what Red Bull has started as an independent investigation, if this is done in the right way, with transparency, that is something we need to look at ... It is a phenomenon and an issue for all of Formula One, and every individual that works out there.”

26 February, 2024 – Engine partner Ford criticises Red Bull

Ford Motor Co, which will partner with Red Bull in 2026 to form Red Bull-Ford Powertrains, reveals it is unhappy with the nature of the investigation, as well as Red Bull’s lack of response to a request for further information on 14 February.

In a letter, Ford CEO Jim Farley says the American automotive giant is “increasingly frustrated by the lack of resolution or clear indication from you about when you anticipate a fair and just resolution of this matter”.

He adds: “As we have indicated previously, without satisfactory response, Ford’s values are non-negotiable. It is imperative that our racing partners share and demonstrate a genuine commitment to those same values. My team and I are available at any time to discuss this matter. We remain insistent on, and hopeful for, a resolution we can all stand behind.

“We are likewise frustrated by the lack of full transparency surrounding this matter with us, your corporate partners, and look forward to receiving a complete account of all findings.”

open image in gallery Horner talks with Jim Farley, CEO of Ford, at last year’s Miami Grand Prix ( Getty )

28 February, 2024 – Horner cleared of all charges

A statement from Red Bull GmbH read: “The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed.

“The complainant has a right of appeal.

“Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial.

“The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned. Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards.”

29 February, 2024 - Horner returns to F1 paddock

Horner broke his silence after returning to the F1 grid for the start of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix and said he was “pleased” the investigation into alleged “inappropriate behaviour” was over.

“I obviously can’t comment about it,” Horner told Sky Sports News. “[I’m] here and very much focused now on the grand prix, the season ahead and trying to defend both of our titles.

“I can’t give you any further comment, the process has been conducted and concluded. I’m pleased to be here in Bahrain and focused on the season ahead.

“Within the team it’s [unity has] never been stronger.”

29 February, 2024 - Horner responds after WhatsApps leaked

Just 24 hours after he was cleared, WhatsApp texts and pictures were leaked from an anonymous source – to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali, the sport’s nine other team principals and members of the media – allegedly showing conversations between Horner and the complainant involved in the initial investigation.

The Independent saw the leaked material but was unable to verify the authenticity of the content, while it was unclear whether the alleged exchanges formed part of the investigation or if it was new evidence.

Horner responded with a short statement: “I won’t comment on anonymous speculation, but to reiterate, I have always denied the allegations. I respected the integrity of the independent investigation and fully cooperated with it every step of the way.

“It was a thorough and fair investigation conducted by an independent specialist barrister and it has concluded, dismissing the complaint made. I remain fully focused on the start of the season.”

Christian Horner responded with a firm statement after WhatsApp messages – some of a sexually suggestive nature – allegedly from the Red Bull F1 boss were leaked.

Horner also met with Ben Sulayem and Domenicali on Friday at the Bahrain circuit. Moments prior to third practice, he said to members of the press in the paddock: “I am not going to comment on anonymous speculation from unknown sources.”

When asked what comes next he replied: “We go racing.”

1 March, 2024 - Horner oversees qualification as Max Verstappen claims pole

Christian Horner oversees Red Bull’s qualification with Max Verstappen claiming pole position for the opening round of the new Formula One season in Bahrain. The triple world champion was made to work for the 33rd pole of his career under the thousands of bulbs that light up the Sakhir Circuit with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc second, two tenths back, George Russell third for Mercedes and Sergio Perez, in the other Red Bull, down in fifth.

2 March, 2024 - Horner and Halliwell hand-in-hand as Verstappen wins Bahrain GP

Former Spice Girls singer Geri Halliwell was seen standing in solidarity alongside her husband Christian Horner, as Max Verstappen cruised to victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The pair, who have a seven-year-old son, shared a kiss inside the Red Bull hospitality unit and were together celebrating Verstappen’s victory by the podium after the race in a clear show of solidarity after a week in the spotlight.

Speaking to media on the paddock, Horner said before the race: “It’s been very testing for my family but we are very strong as a family and our focus is on this race.”

Horner declared he is “absolutely confident” he will stay on as Red Bull boss for the remainder of the season, while Red Bull’s majority shareholder, Thai billionaire Chalerm Yoovidhya, also joined the duo on the team’s terrace in a public show of support for Horner.

open image in gallery Geri Halliwell appeared alongside husband Christian Horner in Bahrain ( Getty )

Red Bull are forced to insist they remain “united” after Max Verstappen’s father, Jos, claimed it is “in danger of being torn apart” if Christian Horner remains in his role.

Speaking to the Daily Mail newspaper following the Bahrain Grand Prix, Verstappen Snr, a former F1 driver, added further fuel to the fire when he said: “There is tension here while he (Horner) remains in position. The team is in danger of being torn apart. It can’t go on the way it is. It will explode. He is playing the victim, when he is the one causing the problems.”

Verstappen Snr, who said he would “explode” if Horner remained in his position, also denied being the source of the leak: “That wouldn’t make sense. Why would I do that when Max is doing so well here?”

A Red Bull Racing spokesperson said: “There are no issues here. The team are united and we are focused on racing.”

Speaking ahead of the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, Horner demands an end to the saga engulfing Red Bull and the world of Formula 1.

At a highly-charged press conference, he states: “The intrusion on my family is enough.” He was speaking at a press conference a matter of hours after the female colleague who raised a complaint of “inappropriate behaviour” against the F1 boss was suspended, on full pay, by Red Bull Racing after an ‘internal probe’.

Yet Horner urged the media to “draw a line” under the current controversy and insisted the intrusion on his wife Geri Halliwell and his family must stop.

8 August, 2024 - Horner cleared for a second time as appeal dismissed

During the F1 summer break, the appeal from a female colleague alleging “inappropriate behaviour” from Horner is dismissed, clearing him for a second time.

The complainant had been suspended on full pay before launching an appeal but, on 8 August, her appeal was thrown out following another investigation by a different independent KC – with Red Bull adding that their “internal process has concluded.”

Speaking ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix a couple of weeks later, Horner admitted his relief. He said: “Obviously, it’s been a hugely thorough process and, of course, I was relieved with the appeal concluding and dismissing the claim. It is a private matter. I’m just relieved that the process [carried out by] the company now has been concluded. Our focus is very much on track.”

open image in gallery Horner was keen to put his focus back on Max Verstappen and Red Bull racing come the Dutch Grand Prix in 2024 ( Getty Images )

9 July, 2025 - Horner sacked as Red Bull F1 boss

Somewhat out of the blue, Horner is sacked as boss of Red Bull F1 after a trying start to the 2025 season that has already seen them switch second drivers with no tangible impact and Verstappen performing miracles to keep his car vaguely competitive.

Horner managed the team since its inception in Formula One in 2005, leading them to six constructors’ titles and eight drivers’ crowns, but is replaced as CEO of Red Bull Racing by Laurent Mekies, formerly the team principal at sister team Racing Bulls.

The decision is unrelated to the 2024 allegations but comes amid a power struggle at the team ever since the death of team founder Dietrich Mateschitz in 2022. No official reason is given in the initial statement or to Horner himself.

Red Bull CEO of Corporate Projects and Investments, Oliver Mintzlaff, said in a statement: "We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years. With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1. Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history.”