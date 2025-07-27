Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Max Verstappen was critical of the FIA’s decision to suspend the start of the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday amid wet weather at Spa-Francorchamps.

The race, due to start at 3pm local time, started with the formation lap behind the safety car.

Yet with the majority of drivers reporting poor visibility due to spray from the car in front, the FIA decided to suspend the start and the cars returned to the pit-lane.

However, with a heavier downpour arriving at 3:20pm local time, Verstappen – who is a master in wet conditions – was not impressed with the race director’s decision.

“That’s a bit silly, we should just run a few laps,” Verstappen, who starts fourth on the grid, said over team radio.

“Now the rain is coming, it’ll be a three-hour delay.”

Pole-sitter Lando Norris was among the drivers who insisted the visibility was poor on the formation lap.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1, Nico Rosberg said: “The conditions out there are horrendous, the race start will be horrendous.

“The visibility is bad, you can’t see anything – it’s just a white wall.”

open image in gallery Tractors look to dry the track at Spa-Francorchamps ( Getty Images )

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly said: “I hope we can get going soon for the fans, I’m pretty sure it’ll restart in the next 15-20 minutes.

“Once this rain is gone, I think it should be a good race – wet start and probably dry towards the end. It’s tricky conditions, I’ll fight as hard as I can.”

The Belgian GP was suspended four years ago due to heavy rain, with just two laps taking place behind the safety car.

However, after a change in the regulations, at least two proper racing laps must take place on Sunday for points to be awarded.