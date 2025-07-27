Martin Brundle reveals what Christian Horner said to him after Red Bull sacking

Lando Norris will start from pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix in his bid to seal a hat-trick of consecutive victories after beating championship rival Oscar Piastri to top spot.

Norris finished third, a place behind McLaren team-mate Piastri in the earlier sprint race at Spa-Francorchamps, but the British driver bounced back to secure his second pole in three races.

Charles Leclerc took third for Ferrari but team-mate Lewis Hamilton’s weekend took another nightmare twist after he qualified only 16th.

Max Verstappen – who won the first Formula One race staged following Christian Horner’s dismissal as Red Bull team principal in Saturday’s 15-lap dash – was fourth, one position clear of Williams’ Alex Albon, with George Russell sixth for Mercedes.

