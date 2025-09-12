Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eddie Irvine has implored Max Verstappen to join Ferrari, insisting the Dutchman should not “leave it too late like Lewis Hamilton did.”

Irish F1 legend Irvine raced for Ferrari over four seasons from 1996-1999, winning four races overall with a best-championship finish of second in 1999 behind Jacques Villeneuve.

All of Irvine’s years at the Scuderia were spent alongside Michael Schumacher, who joined as a two-time champion and departed in 2006 as a seven-time champion.

Verstappen, meanwhile, has won four world championships at Red Bull and has committed his future to the team for 2026, despite links with Mercedes. Yet Irvine, comparing Verstappen’s star quality to that of Schumacher, believes the Dutch driver should look to move to Ferrari in the prime of his career.

“Back in my day, you had Michael [Schumacher] come, he was seen as by far the fastest driver,” Irvine told Sky Sports F1. “Because of that, Rory Byrne came, Ross [Brawn] came, and that whole team was built around the fact that Michael was another world.

“A bit like Verstappen is now, where if Verstappen went somewhere, he could take a lot of people. Without the whole system together, everyone’s, you know, at the same level. It’s tough, Formula 1’s tough.

“Michael gave up a lot, like Michael probably gave up two, three, maybe even more world championships to leave Benetton to go [to Ferrari]. Because the first few years, people have no idea how bad it was at Ferrari.

“Michael, he knew there was no point for him. He was so much better than everyone else. He just decided, ‘I’m going to go there. I’m going to see what I can do,’ which was amazing.

open image in gallery Max Verstappen has committed to Red Bull for 2026 ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Eddie Irvine says he would 'love' to see Verstappen join Ferrari ( Getty Images )

“And he got there. But people forget, it took four years. He was always in the vicinity, but it was just that you could see he was driving the wheels off the thing to try and be there. So, it was very easy for it not to happen.

“I would love Verstappen to come to Ferrari. I think the two of them together would be sensational. I hope he doesn’t leave it too late like Lewis did.”

Irvine added that he believes Hamilton, at the age of 40, has arrived at Ferrari “a bit too old” after a difficult start to life at the Scuderia, in which he has failed to finish on the podium in his first 16 grands prix.

Verstappen has never raced outside the Red Bull ecosystem, having made his debut in 2015 for sister team Toro Rosso, but will be keeping a close eye on the development of the team’s new power train next year, in partnership with Ford. He has a £50m-a-year contract with Red Bull until the end of 2028.