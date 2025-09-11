Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alain Prost believes Lewis Hamilton still has the talent to perform in Formula One, but acknowledged that the scrutiny at Ferrari when performing poorly is “worse than at any other team.”

Seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton has struggled in his first six months at the Scuderia, failing to finish on the podium in his first 16 races and struggling for performance in a capricious 2025 car.

The Brit most recently finished sixth at Ferrari’s home race, the Italian Grand Prix in Monza, but his best result in a grand prix has only been fourth, alongside a sprint race victory in China back in March.

Yet French racing legend Prost, who won four F1 world titles and raced for Ferrari from 1990-1991, backed the 40-year-old to find his form.

"When you win with Ferrari, it's better than anywhere else,” Prost told French outlet L’Equipe.

“But when you don't, it's worse than at any other team. Everyone knows it, everyone writes about it, but in real life, it's different.

“But I absolutely do not believe that Lewis Hamilton's talent has waned or, worse, gone astray.”

In Monza, when asked about being competitive over the season’s remainder, Hamilton told Sky Sports F1: “I don't think so, Charles [Leclerc, finished fourth] was giving it everything, Max is up there now.

“We don't have the pace of Red Bull, today they were rapid, or McLaren, and currently we're fourth. A podium here or there? There's a chance to have that at some point. But in terms of pure pace, we don't have that.”

open image in gallery Lewis Hamilton is yet to finish on the podium for Ferrari ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Four-time F1 world champion Alain Prost has backed Hamilton to find his form ( Getty )

Hamilton’s next chance to finish on the podium comes at the next round in Baku, the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, on 19-21 September.

“There’s been plenty of seasons which have felt difficult,” Hamilton added, pre-Monza, when asked about his current season. “But this one... I’m at a different place in my life.

“I’m really living the dream to race with Ferrari. I had the whole of last year to prepare for it and there were a lot of things you couldn’t foresee; there’s been a lot of adjustment. They’ve moved heaven and earth to accommodate me, and there’s been a cultural difference.

“But the harder it is, the better it can make you. It’s been tough for everyone in the team but it prepares us for better days.

“We’ll be stronger for the last six months and I’m excited for the uphill battle from here.”