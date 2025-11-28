Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It had all looked so rosy for McLaren.

When F1 returned after the customary summer break, the papaya-clad team continued where they’d left off, claiming a one-two finish at Max Verstappen’s home race, the Dutch Grand Prix.

At that stage, it was considered a decisive day in the world championship. Oscar Piastri took a 34-point lead over Lando Norris after the Briton’s unfortunate mechanical breakdown, and, in what increasingly seemed like a two-way battle, was 104 points clear of Verstappen.

open image in gallery Max Verstappen (right) is now level with Oscar Piastri (left) in the standings ( Getty )

Just seven races and three months on, in an inconceivable turn of events, Verstappen is back level-pegging with the Australian and just 24 off Norris with two rounds remaining.

With all eyes on Qatar this weekend, we give a race-by-race breakdown of Verstappen’s comeback and why the momentum is fully with the Dutchman as the 2025 season concludes.

Italian Grand Prix – Verstappen 1st, Norris 2nd, Piastri 3rd

In a race that saw the first signs of Red Bull’s pace upturn, Verstappen cruised to a dominant victory from pole position before the dramatic turn of events behind him, with McLaren ordering Piastri to cede second place to Norris after a botched pit-stop. At the time (and even more so now), it was very harsh on the Australian.

Remarkably, this third-place finish was Piastri’s last podium. Still, a Verstappen comeback looked far-fetched.

Verstappen’s gap to Piastri: 94 points

open image in gallery Piastri (right) was told to give up second place for Lando Norris (left) in Monza ( Getty )

Azerbaijan Grand Prix – Verstappen 1st, Norris 7th , Piastri DNF

This is where Piastri’s collapse started. A weekend to forget, with a crash in qualifying, a false start, and then a needless crash into the barrier on lap one.

Norris, most frustratingly for his supporters, seemed unable to capitalise with only six points made up on the Australian. Verstappen, meanwhile, oozed composure out in front once again.

Verstappen’s gap to Piastri: 69 points

Singapore Grand Prix – Verstappen 2nd, Norris 3rd, Piastri 4th

The first audible indications of exasperation from the usually unflappable Piastri. A brief clash at the start between the two McLaren drivers – in an aggressive move that Norris, from behind, needed to go for – saw the Briton exit turn three in front.

No stewards’ interference and, more pertinently, no interference from the team, despite Piastri’s protestations. “Are we cool with Lando just barging me out the way?” he pleaded over team radio. “That is not fair.” Another significant point-swing against the Australian, on a weekend where McLaren sealed the constructors’ championship.

Verstappen’s gap to Piastri: 63 points

open image in gallery Norris and Piastri collided in Singapore ( Getty )

US Grand Prix – Verstappen 1st, Norris 2nd, Piastri 5th (Sprint: Verstappen 1st, Norris and Piastri DNF)

Verstappen’s maximum point-scoring weekend (and a first admission that the title charge was on) was boosted further by the McLarens colliding once again; this time, the start of the sprint race saw the pair clash at turn one, with both forced to retire.

Norris recovered well in the grand prix to grasp second place ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, with Piastri in no man’s land in fifth. Short of pace, short of confidence, the Australian’s season was imploding. His lead over Norris had been whittled down to 14 points.

Verstappen’s gap to Piastri: 40 points

open image in gallery Max Verstappen won the sprint and grand prix in Austin ( Getty )

Mexico Grand Prix – Norris 1st, Verstappen 3rd, Piastri 5th

This was the race that triggered Norris’s rejuvenated run: a well-polished pole position was followed by a supreme race to the chequered flag, while Verstappen stood on the podium. Norris, impressively, was unbothered by jeers in the grandstands.

Yet where his teammate had found an extra bounce in performance, Piastri was unable to string an adequate lap together. Starting down in eighth, he finished fifth – and had lost his championship lead, with Norris now ahead by one point.

Verstappen’s gap to Piastri: 35 points

open image in gallery Lando Norris won the Mexico City Grand Prix ( AP )

Sao Paulo Grand Prix – Norris 1st, Verstappen 3rd, Piastri 5th (Sprint: Norris 1st, Verstappen 4th, Piastri DNF)

Interlagos is where the wheels really came off for Piastri, both figuratively and literally. A slide off the wet circuit into the wall saw him suffer another point-less sprint race, while a 10-second time penalty in the grand prix demoted him down the leaderboard. All in all, it was a nightmare.

Norris, meanwhile, executed his own perfect weekend, stretching his championship lead to 24 points. Verstappen recovered from a pit-lane start to finish ahead of Piastri on the podium, which told its own story.

Verstappen’s gap to Piastri: 25 points

open image in gallery Piastri crashed out of the Brazil sprint race ( Getty )

Las Vegas Grand Prix – Verstappen 1st, Norris and Piastri DSQ

A grand prix that concluded with Norris having one hand on the championship trophy was turned on its head a few hours later, with news of McLaren’s disastrous double disqualification.

For Verstappen (and Piastri), a reprieve. From a position of looking certain to finish third in the standings, the Dutchman is now firmly back in the hunt, and – incredulously, given August’s positioning – is now level with Piastri with two rounds to go. Both trail Norris by 24 points, with 58 left to play for.

Verstappen’s gap to Piastri: Level

Qatar Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – ???

The Lusail International Circuit this weekend hosts the final sprint weekend of the season. So, with big points up for grabs, it is Verstappen and Piastri’s final opportunity to make serious inroads into Norris’s 24-point advantage.

High-speed corners and high tyre wear (with two pit-stops mandatory) should favour Red Bull’s car and Verstappen’s driving style. Can Piastri really be expected to challenge, having not finished higher than Verstappen since Zandvoort? Or can Norris claim his maiden crown before the final race in Abu Dhabi?

If Norris concludes the sprint race and grand prix with two more points than both of his competitors, he’ll seal the deal. One more point, with a grand prix win, and the title will also be his.

Anything else and, for the first time since that contentiously thrilling finale in 2021, we go down to Abu Dhabi.