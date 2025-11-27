Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oscar Piastri insists McLaren will not implement team orders at this weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix despite Max Verstappen moving up to joint-second in the F1 title race.

McLaren’s shock double disqualification at the last race in Las Vegas means Verstappen is now level on points with Piastri – both drivers trail championship leader Lando Norris by 24 points.

British driver Norris can still win the championship this weekend if he outscores Verstappen and Piastri by two points over the course of the sprint race and grand prix.

McLaren have stated all season that no team orders will be incorporated and, despite Verstappen hauling in a deficit of 104 points over Piastri in seven races, the Australian insists he will not be required to directly help Norris this weekend in Lusail.

Asked whether McLaren had talked about favouring Norris, Piastri replied on Thursday: “We’ve had a very brief discussion and the answer is no. I’m still equal on points with Max.

“I’ve got a decent shot of still winning it if things go my way. That’s how we play it.”

Without the DSQs, Piastri would have trailed Norris by 30 points, but the Australian still sees the Vegas result as a “net negative” given Verstappen’s re-emergence into the title picture.

“Ultimately, it's never a good thing,” Piastri said. “Having the result we had, yes, it prevents me from losing those six points to Lando.

“It also brings Max much closer into the fight. Overall, it's still a net negative. Obviously, just a pretty difficult weekend for the team and a painful ending.”

Oscar Piastri trails Lando Norris by 24 points ( Getty Images )

Piastri claimed his first F1 victory at the Lusail International Circuit, back in the 2023 sprint race - the same day Verstappen sealed that year’s drivers’ championship.

But the Australian is in the midst of a dreadful run of form, having spurned a 34-point lead since August. He has not finished on the podium in his last six races.