‘The answer is no’: Oscar Piastri reveals McLaren talks over Lando Norris favouritism
Piastri, level on points with Max Verstappen, trails Norris by 24 points, but McLaren will not alter their approach
Oscar Piastri insists McLaren will not implement team orders at this weekend’s Qatar Grand Prix despite Max Verstappen moving up to joint-second in the F1 title race.
McLaren’s shock double disqualification at the last race in Las Vegas means Verstappen is now level on points with Piastri – both drivers trail championship leader Lando Norris by 24 points.
British driver Norris can still win the championship this weekend if he outscores Verstappen and Piastri by two points over the course of the sprint race and grand prix.
McLaren have stated all season that no team orders will be incorporated and, despite Verstappen hauling in a deficit of 104 points over Piastri in seven races, the Australian insists he will not be required to directly help Norris this weekend in Lusail.
Asked whether McLaren had talked about favouring Norris, Piastri replied on Thursday: “We’ve had a very brief discussion and the answer is no. I’m still equal on points with Max.
“I’ve got a decent shot of still winning it if things go my way. That’s how we play it.”
Without the DSQs, Piastri would have trailed Norris by 30 points, but the Australian still sees the Vegas result as a “net negative” given Verstappen’s re-emergence into the title picture.
“Ultimately, it's never a good thing,” Piastri said. “Having the result we had, yes, it prevents me from losing those six points to Lando.
“It also brings Max much closer into the fight. Overall, it's still a net negative. Obviously, just a pretty difficult weekend for the team and a painful ending.”
Piastri claimed his first F1 victory at the Lusail International Circuit, back in the 2023 sprint race - the same day Verstappen sealed that year’s drivers’ championship.
But the Australian is in the midst of a dreadful run of form, having spurned a 34-point lead since August. He has not finished on the podium in his last six races.
