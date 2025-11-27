Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

McLaren reveals ‘unexpected’ cause of double DNF in Las Vegas

When Can Norris Win The F1 World Championship?...
  • McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix, four hours after the race, due to their cars failing post-race technical checks.
  • Post-race analysis by the FIA found excessive skid plank wear on both cars, with the minimum thickness falling below the mandated 9mm.
  • Team principal Andrea Stella stated that “extensive porpoising” was the primary cause, leading to “unexpected” large vertical oscillations of the cars during the race.
  • Stella explained that the level of porpoising was exacerbated by specific conditions in Vegas, which were not anticipated based on practice data or predictions.
  • Despite the championship implications, Stella is confident the issue will not recur in Qatar due to the unique conditions of the Las Vegas circuit, and McLaren will maintain its driver prioritisation approach.
In full

