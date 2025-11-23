F1 standings after Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri disqualified from Las Vegas GP

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have both been disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix in a dramatic moment in the 2025 F1 title race.

The seismic post-race development means Max Verstappen, who won in Vegas, is now just 24 points behind championship leader Norris and moves level on points with Piastri with two rounds remaining. Norris had initially extended his lead to his McLaren teammate Piastri to 30 points after finishing second in Vegas, with the Australian only coming home in fourth place.

Yet post-race analysis of both McLaren cars from the FIA found excessive skid plank wear on both cars, with the minimum thickness falling below the 9mm threshold. As a result, the matter was referred to the stewards, who disqualified both cars from the race classification.

It means Norris now only has a 24-point advantage with two rounds – Qatar and Abu Dhabi – remaining and 58 points, courtesy of the sprint race in Qatar, still left to play for.

Here’s how the standings look after the Vegas GP

F1 driver standings after Las Vegas GP

1. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 390 points

2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 366 points

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 366 points

4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 294 points

5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 226 points

6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 152 points

7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 137 points

8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 73 points

9. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 51 points

10. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 49 points

11. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 48 points

12. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 41 points

13. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 40 points

14. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 36 points

15. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 32 points

16. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 31 points

17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 28 points

18. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 22 points

19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 19 points

20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points

21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points

Lando Norris still has a 24-point lead over Oscar Piastri ( Getty Images )

F1 constructor standings (TBC)

1. McLaren - 786 points (champions)

2. Mercedes - 423 points

3. Red Bull - 391 points

4. Ferrari - 371 points

5. Williams - 117 points

6. Racing Bulls - 86 points

7. Aston Martin - 72 points

8. Haas - 70 points

9. Sauber - 64 points

10. Alpine - 22 points