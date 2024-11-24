Max Verstappen reacts to F1 title triumph and predicts ‘proper battle’ in 2025
The Red Bull driver claimed his fourth F1 world championship at the Las Vegas Grand Prix
Max Verstappen admitted he was “relieved” to seal the 2024 F1 world title at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Verstappen finished the race in fifth, one spot ahead of closest contender Lando Norris, to claim the 2024 drivers’ title with two races left.
It makes Verstappen the fifth man to win four titles in a row and the second Red Bull driver after Sebastian Vettel.
“It’s been a long season,” he said in Las Vegas. “We started off amazing, cruising, then we had a tough run. We kept it together, working on improvements. Incredibly proud.
“To stand in as a four-time world champion is nothing I thought was possible. I’m feeling relieved but also very proud.
“We got on that run after a tough few years, we hit the ground running with the new concept. To be standing here four-time world champion is incredible.
“It was a very challenging season, as a person at times it’s very challenging. I had to be calm. This season taught me a lot of lessons, very proud of how we dealt with it as a team. It ,akes it a beautiful and special season.”
Asked about the prospect of winning five titles in a row next year, Verstappen said: “It’s going to be a proper battle between a lot of cars.
“I’m hungry, but I’m going to enjoy this. We go at it again next week.”
