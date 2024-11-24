Lewis Hamilton gives Max Verstappen message after fourth F1 title win
The Mercedes driver offered his congratulations to Verstappen after he sealed the title in Las Vegas
Lewis Hamilton was quick to give his congratulations to Max Verstappen after the Dutchman claimed his fourth consecutive F1 world title at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
Verstappen finished the race in fifth, one spot ahead of closest contender Lando Norris, to claim the 2024 drivers’ title with two races left.
It makes Verstappen the fifth man to win four titles in a row, with seven-time champion Hamilton one of those.
Speaking on the podium, Hamilton said: “A big congratulations to Max for winning the championship with several races to go.”
Verstappen joins Alain Prost and Sebastian Vettel in winning four Formula 1 world championships, with only Juan Manuel Fangio (five), Hamilton (seven) and Michael Schumacher (seven) ahead of the Dutchman now.
George Russell claimed the win in Vegas, leading home a Mercedes one-two ahead of Lewis Hamilton, with Carlos Sainz finishing third.
“Oh my god, what a season, four times!” Verstappen said over team radio.
“Thank you, thank you to everyone. A little bit more difficult than last year but we pulled through, thank you so much guys.
“I never thought it was possible but thanks to you guys it is, thanks again.”
More to follow…
