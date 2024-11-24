F1 Las Vegas GP LIVE: Race updates, stream and times as Max Verstappen closes in on title
F1 live updates from Vegas on a day where Verstappen could claim the 2024 drivers title
George Russell put his Mercedes on pole position for the Las Vegas Grand Prix as team-mate Lewis Hamilton faltered to qualify only 10th.
As Russell saw off Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz by just 0.098 seconds to land top spot in Sin City, Hamilton was left to rue two mistakes which leaves him way down the order.
Pierre Gasly took a surprise third for Alpine, one place ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.
Lando Norris must outscore Max Verstappen by at least three points to extend the title battle to the penultimate race in Qatar, but the British driver will start one place behind the Dutchman in sixth.
Live stream - Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Las Vegas on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
F1 Las Vegas GP LIVE: Verstappen up to P2 (Lap 20/50)
It’s looking good for Max Verstappen, who moves up to second as Sergio Perez drops back and pits.
The Red Bull is 9.8 seconds off George Russell out in front, but crucially is four places ahead of Lando Norris.
Top-10: Russell, Verstappen, Sainz, Leclerc, Hamilton, Noris, Tsunoda, Piastri, Albon, Hulkenberg
F1 Las Vegas GP LIVE: Pierre Gasly retires (Lap 16/50)
Oh what a shame for Pierre Gasly!
After qualifying in third, his engine has blown and he retires from the race! No safety car, as he makes his way safely into the pit-lane.
At the front, Verstappen takes second from Red Bull teammate Perez - and Hamilton progress past Norris! Mercedes’ pace is maintaining in Vegas so far!
F1 Las Vegas GP LIVE: Lewis Hamilton pits (Lap 14/50)
Hamilton pits and is now right on the tail of Norris!
“How many positions have I lost?!” he says on team radio. But it’s actually worked out well for Hamilton!
George Russell retakes the lead, seven seconds ahead of Sergio Perez (yet to pit) in second!
F1 Las Vegas GP LIVE: Russell and Verstappen pit (Lap 13/50)
Verstappen pits a lap earlier - a rapid 2.0 second stop - and gets out in front of the Ferraris and Norris!
Russell pits and goes second, with Lewis Hamilton (yet to pit) now leading the race!
Top-10: Hamilton, Russell, Perez, Hulkenberg, Verstappen, Sainz, Leclerc, Magnussen, Norris, Bottas
F1 Las Vegas GP LIVE: Max Verstappen up to P2! (Lap 11/50)
Verstappen cruises past Sainz on the back straight, while the Ferrari pits now too!
This is very, very early to pit for a one-stop strategy.
Piastri also pits, and serves his five-second penalty.
F1 Las Vegas GP LIVE: Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris pit! (Lap 10/50)
Wow, that’s early!
Both the Ferrari and McLaren pit - both 2.5 seconds - and they drop to 16th and 17th!
Oscar Piastri, meanwhile, has a five-second time penalty for parking in front of his grid box.
F1 Las Vegas GP LIVE: Charles Leclerc drops to P4! (Lap 9/50)
How odd!
Leclerc drops two places in one lap, behind Sainz and Verstappen - has he got a problem? Or are his tyres simply not working? Think it may be the latter!
Sainz up to P2, with Verstappen P3!
Norris does now get above Gasly to move up to fifth!
F1 Las Vegas GP LIVE: George Russell has opened up a gap (Lap 8/50)
Really good work from George Russell here!
After defending strong from Leclerc, he has opened up a two-second lead at the front!
Worryingly for McLaren, Lando Norris is yet to clear Pierre Gasly in fifth - the gap is 0.7 secs. Max Verstappen is running away down the road...
Top-10: Russell, Leclerc, Sainz, Verstappen, Gasly, Norris, Tsunoda, Piastri, Hamilton, Hulkenberg
F1 Las Vegas GP LIVE: Verstappen moves up to fourth! (Lap 4/50)
Max Verstappen gets it done down the back straight, with Gasly not even putting up a fight!
Meanwhile, Russell has to defend hard to keep the lead from Leclerc - who is right on his gearbox!
A note from the stewards too: Oscar Piastri noted for a potential false start. Bad news for McLaren.
F1 Las Vegas GP LIVE: Gasly drops to P4! (Lap 2/50)
Gasly with not the best start, dropping a spot to fourth - and now Max Verstappen is right on his tail!
Top-10: Russell, Leclerc, Sainz, Gasly, Verstappen, Norris, Tsunoda, Hulkenberg, Piastri, Hamilton
Pretty smooth through the opening two laps!
