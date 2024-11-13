Liam Lawson slams McLaren F1 for playing British national anthem: ‘It’s a New Zealand team!’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Liam Lawson insists the fact McLaren play the British national anthem on the podium after winning an F1 race – instead of the New Zealand national anthem – is “complete bull****.”

Kiwi F1 racer Lawson, who replaced Daniel Ricciardo at Red Bull’s sister team RB last month, is the 10th driver in F1 history to represent New Zealand.

Yet the 22-year-old cannot comprehend why constructors’ leaders McLaren, who have won five races in 2024, play God Save The King on the podium instead of God Defend New Zealand, the Kiwi national anthem.

McLaren was founded by New Zealand motorsport icon Bruce McLaren in 1963, but they play the British national anthem because they race under a British licence. The team was founded in England and is still based in England, with their HQ in Woking, Surrey.

“It’s a New Zealand team, the name is still McLaren. I have no idea,’ Lawson told the Red Flags Podcast on the matter.

“Red Bull play the Austrian national anthem and the team’s based in the UK. McLaren’s based in the UK, but it’s a New Zealand team.

“It’s completely bulls**t, that’s what it is. Honestly! Especially if you’re from New Zealand... because Bruce McLaren is an absolute legend.”

Bruce McLaren, a driver, engineer and designer, was killed while testing a car in Britain in 1970.

The team currently runs the original papaya colour McLaren used in the team’s first win at Spa in 1968, as they look to win the constructors’ title this year for the first time since 1998.

open image in gallery McLaren play the British national anthem on the podium when they win a race ( Getty Images )

With three races left, McLaren lead second-placed Ferrari by 36 points.

Lawson, meanwhile, has impressed since replacing Ricciardo and has recorded four points in three races, including an impressive drive in the wet in Brazil last time out.

As a result, he has been linked with replacing Sergio Perez at Red Bull in 2025 and becoming Max Verstappen’s teammate. Williams’ Franco Colapinto has also been linked with Red Bull.

The next race of the 2024 season – where Verstappen could claim his fourth consecutive drivers’ title – is the Las Vegas Grand Prix on 24 November (6am GMT).