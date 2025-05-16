Lewis Hamilton makes Ferrari plea after tough start to F1 season
Hamilton is already 90 points behind drivers’ championship leader Oscar Piastri, but maintains he should be judged after a few years despite early difficulties in red
Lewis Hamilton has urged Formula 1 fans to be patient over his expected success at Ferrari and maintains he should be judged in "a few years".
The seven-time world champion has endured a testing start to life with the Scuderia following a mega move to end a 12-year spell with Mercedes, with expectations high at the team’s home in Maranello.
Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were expected to be the closest rival to McLaren, yet they have fallen 152 points behind the reigning constructors' champions after just six rounds this year.
Despite some bright moments, including a Sprint win in China and third place in Miami, Hamilton is looking at a long-term approach to deliver a championship in red.
"I don't put it all on these three races,” Hamilton said when asked about the upcoming stretch in the calendar, starting with Imola this weekend. “If we were to have three bad races, hopes would still remain alive. I don't believe that will be the case, but I'm just saying, we don't pin it to one race.
"For me, I'm not judging our success by a short amount of racing, half a season, one season.
"Let's talk at the end of my career here at Ferrari, at the end of a few years here at Ferrari, then let's talk about what we've done. That's when we can look back and say whether or not we were successful.
"These few months are paving stones towards where we're going, and that's that."
Hamilton also admitted the challenge has been tougher than expected.
"I anticipated it would be very tough, because I've joined a team before,” Hamilton said, referencing his move from McLaren to Mercedes in 2013, in his session with the written press at Imola on Thursday.
"I came in with a really open mind. I didn't know how tough it was going to be. I knew it was going to be challenging.
“It's as challenging as it could ever be. On all fronts."
