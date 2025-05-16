Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lewis Hamilton has urged Formula 1 fans to be patient over his expected success at Ferrari and maintains he should be judged in "a few years".

The seven-time world champion has endured a testing start to life with the Scuderia following a mega move to end a 12-year spell with Mercedes, with expectations high at the team’s home in Maranello.

Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were expected to be the closest rival to McLaren, yet they have fallen 152 points behind the reigning constructors' champions after just six rounds this year.

Despite some bright moments, including a Sprint win in China and third place in Miami, Hamilton is looking at a long-term approach to deliver a championship in red.

"I don't put it all on these three races,” Hamilton said when asked about the upcoming stretch in the calendar, starting with Imola this weekend. “If we were to have three bad races, hopes would still remain alive. I don't believe that will be the case, but I'm just saying, we don't pin it to one race.

"For me, I'm not judging our success by a short amount of racing, half a season, one season.

"Let's talk at the end of my career here at Ferrari, at the end of a few years here at Ferrari, then let's talk about what we've done. That's when we can look back and say whether or not we were successful.

"These few months are paving stones towards where we're going, and that's that."

Lewis Hamilton has struggled early on with Ferrari ( Getty Images )

Hamilton also admitted the challenge has been tougher than expected.

"I anticipated it would be very tough, because I've joined a team before,” Hamilton said, referencing his move from McLaren to Mercedes in 2013, in his session with the written press at Imola on Thursday.

"I came in with a really open mind. I didn't know how tough it was going to be. I knew it was going to be challenging.

“It's as challenging as it could ever be. On all fronts."