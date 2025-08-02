Lewis Hamilton appalled at his F1 qualifying display in Hungary: ‘I’m useless’
The Ferrari driver only qualified 12th on the grid while teammate Charles Leclerc claimed pole
Lewis Hamilton was appalled at his own F1 qualifying performance in Hungary, describing his performance as “useless.”
The 40-year-old, who is yet to register a podium this season with Ferrari, could only qualify a disappointing 12th on the grid for Sunday’s race.
Meanwhile, Hamilton’s teammate Charles Leclerc claimed a surprise pole position ahead of the McLaren pair of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris
Hamilton said on the radio “every time, every time” after he was knocked out in Q2, and did not mince his words in the media pen afterwards.
“It’s just me every time – I’m useless, absolutely useless,” a downbeat Hamilton told Sky Sports F1.
“The team has no problem, we’re on pole. They probably need to change driver.”
Hamilton has endured a difficult start to his time in Scuderia red. The Briton has not finished a grand prix higher than fourth place, though he did win the sprint race in China in March.
After the first 13 races, Hamilton is positioned sixth in the world championship, 157 points behind leader Piastri and 30 points off Leclerc.
Last week in Spa, Hamilton was knocked out in Q1 twice - for the sprint race and the grand prix - as his issues on a Saturday continue.
Meanwhile, Leclerc could not contain his shock at claiming top spot in qualifying. “I don’t understand anything in Formula 1!” he said.
“The whole qualifying was extremely difficult Q3, everything became a lot trickier, I just knew it had to be a clean lap. I definitely did not expect that.
“We are on pole position, I have no words, probably one of the best I’ve ever had, the most unexpected for sure.”
Piastri will line up second on the grid ahead of Norris, with George Russell positioned in fourth.
The race on Sunday starts at 2pm (BST).
