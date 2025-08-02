Lewis Hamilton appalled at his F1 qualifying display in Hungary: ‘I’m useless’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lewis Hamilton was appalled at his own F1 qualifying performance in Hungary, describing his performance as “useless.”

The 40-year-old, who is yet to register a podium this season with Ferrari, could only qualify a disappointing 12th on the grid for Sunday’s race.

Meanwhile, Hamilton’s teammate Charles Leclerc claimed a surprise pole position ahead of the McLaren pair of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris

Hamilton said on the radio “every time, every time” after he was knocked out in Q2, and did not mince his words in the media pen afterwards.

“It’s just me every time – I’m useless, absolutely useless,” a downbeat Hamilton told Sky Sports F1.

“The team has no problem, we’re on pole. They probably need to change driver.”

Hamilton has endured a difficult start to his time in Scuderia red. The Briton has not finished a grand prix higher than fourth place, though he did win the sprint race in China in March.

After the first 13 races, Hamilton is positioned sixth in the world championship, 157 points behind leader Piastri and 30 points off Leclerc.

Last week in Spa, Hamilton was knocked out in Q1 twice - for the sprint race and the grand prix - as his issues on a Saturday continue.

open image in gallery Qualifying was a struggle for Ferrari’s Hamilton (Bradley Collyer/PA) ( PA Wire )

Meanwhile, Leclerc could not contain his shock at claiming top spot in qualifying. “I don’t understand anything in Formula 1!” he said.

“The whole qualifying was extremely difficult Q3, everything became a lot trickier, I just knew it had to be a clean lap. I definitely did not expect that.

“We are on pole position, I have no words, probably one of the best I’ve ever had, the most unexpected for sure.”

Piastri will line up second on the grid ahead of Norris, with George Russell positioned in fourth.

The race on Sunday starts at 2pm (BST).