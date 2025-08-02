F1 grid: Starting positions for Hungarian Grand Prix
McLaren were the favourites heading into qualifying but were usurped to top spot in a surprise result
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took a surprise F1 pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix – as team-mate Lewis Hamilton could manage only 12th.
Championship leader Oscar Piastri and title rival Lando Norris had been expected to fight for pole but the McLaren men were left to settle for second and third respectively.
Leclerc saw off Piastri by just 0.026 seconds with Norris only 0.015 sec behind the Australian. George Russell finished fourth for Mercedes.
McLaren had dominated all weekend at the Hungaroring with Norris fastest in both sessions on Friday, and Piastri – who leads his team-mate by 16 points in the world championship – quickest in the concluding running prior to qualifying. But Leclerc pulled a mighty lap out of the bag to secure both his and Ferrari’s first pole of the season.
What is the starting grid?
1. Charles Leclerc
2. Oscar Piastri
3. Lando Norris
4. George Russell
5. Fernando Alonso
6. Lance Stroll
7. Gabriel Bortoleto
8. Max Verstappen
9. Liam Lawson
10. Isack Hadjar
11. Ollie Bearman
12. Lewis Hamilton
13. Carlos Sainz
14. Franco Colapinto
15. Kimi Antonelli
16. Yuki Tsunoda
17. Pierre Gasly
18. Esteban Ocon
19. Nico Hulkenberg
20. Alex Albon
When is the Hungarian Grand Prix?
All times BST
- Qualifying: 3pm
Sunday 3 August
- Race: 2pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Hungarian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 12:30pm (BST).
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Budapest on the Sky Go app.

F1 driver standings
1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 266 points
2. Lando Norris (McLaren) – 250 points
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 185 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 157 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 139 points
6. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) – 109 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 63 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 54 points
9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 37 points
10. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 27 points
12. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 22 points
12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 20 points
13. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 20 points
14. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 16 points
15. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 16 points
16. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 16 points
17. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 10 points
18. Ollie Bearman (Haas) – 8 points
19. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 6 points
20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points
21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points
F1 constructor standings
1. McLaren - 516 points
2. Ferrari - 248 points
3. Mercedes - 220 points
4. Red Bull - 192 points
5. Williams - 70 points
6. Sauber - 43 points
7. Racing Bulls - 41 points
8. Aston Martin - 36 points
9. Haas - 35 points
10. Alpine - 20 points
2025 F1 CALENDAR IN FULL:
ROUND 14 - HUNGARY
Hungaroring, Budapest - 1-3 August
ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS
Circuit Zandvoort - 29-31 August
ROUND 16 - ITALY
Monza Circuit - 5-7 September
ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN
Baku City Circuit - 19-21 September
ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 3-5 October
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint weekend)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 17-19 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 24-26 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint weekend)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 7-9 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November
ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint weekend)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November
ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December
