Ferrari F1 boss admits he and Lewis Hamilton ‘stupidly’ underestimated 2025 challenge

Fred Vasseur has acknowledged that he and Lewis Hamilton “underestimated” the challenge of being successful in the Briton’s first year at Ferrari.

Seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton moved to the Scuderia in the off-season after 12 years and six titles with Mercedes.

However, it has been a disappointing start in red for Hamilton, who has failed to register a podium in the first 14 races of the season. His best result in a grand prix has been fourth place, though he did win the sprint race in China back in March.

With dreams of an eighth world title this year now long gone, Ferrari team principal Vasseur has spoken about why the partnership has yet to fire.

"Lewis and I, we collectively, probably underestimated the change of environment, and the fact that he spent, for me, 20 years in the same team,” Vasseur told The Race.

"McLaren was Mercedes, and then he moved to Mercedes, an English team, same engine guys, that same culture and so on.

"So, he spent 2006 to 2024, 18 years, in this environment, and then he arrived at Ferrari. And we were stupidly expecting that he will have everything under control."

Hamilton stated at the last race in Hungary that he felt “useless” after qualifying just 12th on the grid, while teammate Charles Leclerc finished on pole. The 40-year-old even added that Ferrari should start looking for a new driver.

However, Vasseur was also keen to emphasise the “cultural difference” between McLaren and Mercedes, Hamilton’s former teams, and Ferrari as a reason for the Brit’s struggles.

Lewis Hamilton is yet to finish on the podium for Ferrari after 14 races ( AP )

"He's not the guy who changed team every two years," Vasseur added. “You have guys on the grid that, if you have a look on Carlos [Sainz], for example, he did Toro Rosso, Renault, McLaren, us and Williams in eight years.

"He changed four times. He's used to dealing with this. Lewis was not the case.

"Culturally speaking, there is a bigger difference between Ferrari and Mercedes than between Mercedes and McLaren. And this we underestimated."

With 10 races left this season, Hamilton is seventh in the world championship and trails teammate Leclerc by 42 points and championship leader Oscar Piastri by 175 points.

F1 returns after the summer break next week with the Dutch Grand Prix (31 August).