F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali has mooted the prospect of reverse grids being introduced in the sport in the future.

Currently, all Formula 2 and Formula 3 events involve reverse grid races in their schedule, whereby the top-10 qualifying order is reversed for the sprint race with less points on offer, while all positions below the top-10 remain the same for both races.

Yet Domenicali, constantly keen on expanding the three-day product, insists the teams, drivers and the sport’s governing body (the FIA) will be asked their opinion on reverse grids soon.

Domenicali is also looking at the prospect of increasing the number of sprint events, which currently stands at six out of 24.

"I do believe there are possibilities to extend two things, which we need to discuss, both with the drivers and the teams, and, of course, with the FIA," Domenicali told The Race.

"They are: can we apply that [sprints] with more races? And is this the right formula to have the possibility to have a reversed grid, as we are doing with F2 and F3? These are points of discussion.

"I think that we are getting there to be mature to make sure that this point will be tackled seriously with the teams.

"The vibes to progress in this direction are definitely growing, and therefore I'm ready to present and to discuss not only more sprints, but if there are new formats, new ideas.

"We are open for that [reverse grids]. because I think that's the right thing, to listen to our fans, to try to create something, and not to be worried to do mistakes.

F1 currently has six sprint races out of 24 ( Getty Images )

“The one who believes to do no mistakes doesn't do anything new."

Back in 2019, Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel were highly critical of the potential of reverse grids in F1, with Hamilton saying: “The people who propose that don’t really know what they’re talking about.”

Max Verstappen has previously been critical of sprint races too, but Domenicali insists this format – which increases the number of competitive sessions over a weekend from two to four, with just one practice session – is here to stay.

"I think that the sprint, whatever will be the right format, we need to have it,” he added. “It will represent the future.

“I think that, between six and 24, we have to do steps into the middle.”

F1 returns next week after the summer break with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort (31 August).