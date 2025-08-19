Oscar Piastri honoured with stand at 2026 Australian GP with ticket prices announced

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

F1 world championship leader Oscar Piastri has been honoured with a grandstand at his home race in Australia next year.

Melbourne-native Piastri currently holds a nine-point lead over McLaren teammate Lando Norris in this year’s closely-fought title race, with 10 races left.

Albert Park hosts the season-opening race of the 2026 season on 6-8 March and, alongside news of next month’s ticket sale, organisers confirmed that the 24-year-old will have a dedicated stand named after him.

The ‘Piastri Grandstand’ will be located on the main straight, opposite the pit-lane, with tickets going on sale on 10 September.

The move, intriguingly, follows the sell-out success of Silverstone’s ‘Landostand’ for Norris at the British Grand Prix last month.

Prices for the Piastri Grandstand range from £292 (AU$610) for a ticket for qualifying on Saturday and £400 (AU$835) for the race on Sunday to £500 (AU$1,045) for a ticket covering all four days of the event.

"It feels very surreal and I never thought this would happen, but the support is incredible and I can't wait to see it all come together next March,” Piastri said on social media.

Oscar Piastri will have a stand in his honour at next year’s Australian Grand Prix ( Getty )

"Seeing all the fans in my own grandstand directly opposite the McLaren garage is going to be an amazing experience and I'm really looking forward to feeling the energy and the atmosphere.”

Piastri follows in an esteemed list of Australians to be given the honour of a grandstand at their home race, including Jack Brabham, Alan Jones, Mark Webber and Daniel Ricciardo.

Piastri has won eight F1 races, including six this year, with the sport returning from its summer break next week with the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

Lewis Hamilton, on the start-finish straight at Silverstone, and Max Verstappen at Zandvoort also have stands named after them.