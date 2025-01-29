Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lewis Hamilton escaped unharmed after crashing his Ferrari car during an F1 test in Barcelona on Wednesday.

The seven-time F1 world champion, who has moved to the Italian outfit after 12 years with Mercedes, is taking part in a behind-closed-doors test at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya this week.

Yet on Wednesday morning, driving the 2023 SF-23 car, Hamilton lost control in the final sector of the 4.6km circuit and crashed into the barriers.

While the 40-year-old was unhurt, the car’s suspension and aerodynamic parts were badly damaged, according to a report from the Italian branch of Motorsport.com.

The crash has delayed Charles Leclerc’s testing stint this afternoon.

Ferrari have booked out the Spanish circuit (home to the Spanish Grand Prix this year) for three days of TPC (Testing of Previous Cars) running this week, with no public access or publication of lap times.

Hamilton, 40, received a rapturous reception in Maranello last week as his two-year contract at Ferrari began.

Hamilton received a tour of Ferrari HQ, drove the 2023 car around the team’s in-house Fiorano circuit and greeted thousands of fans watching on in the industrial Italian town.

The Brit completed 30 laps of the Fiorano circuit, clocking up 89km of driving, as he looked to dial in with the car’s handling and characteristics.

Lewis Hamilton crashed his Ferrari car in a test in Barcelona this morning (picture: last week in Fiorano) ( Getty Images )

Hamilton is scheduled to take part in a Pirelli tyre test on the 4th and 5th of February at the same Barcelona track, as part of the tyre manufacturer’s 2026 development programme. McLaren are also set to take part in this test.

After that, Hamilton could feature in more private tests for Ferrari in Fiorano before the official three-day pre-season testing takes place in Bahrain from 26-28 February.

The first race of the 2025 season takes place a fortnight later in Australia on 16 March.

