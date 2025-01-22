Lewis Hamilton: First drive for Ferrari was one of the best feelings of my life

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lewis Hamilton described his maiden drive in a Ferrari car as one of the best feelings of his life after he realised a childhood dream by completing his first laps for the Italian team.

Hamilton, who turned 40 earlier this month, left his garage at Ferrari’s private test circuit in Fiorano at 9:16 local time (8:16am GMT) in foggy conditions before posting 30 laps.

The seven-time world champion, who will earn in excess of £100million across his new two-year deal with the Italian giants, tested a 2023 Ferrari – the latest model he is allowed to use.

Hamilton is set to complete further miles at Barcelona’s Circuit de Catalunya next week before Formula One’s official three-day pre-season test starts in Bahrain on February 26.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have many firsts in my career, from the first test to the first race, podium, win and championship, so I wasn’t sure how many more firsts I would have, but driving a Ferrari car for the first time this morning was one of the best feelings of my life,” said Hamilton, who made his F1 debut in 2007.

“When I started the car up and drove through that garage door, I had the biggest smile on my face. It reminded me of the very first time I tested a Formula One car.

“It was such an exciting and special moment and here I am, almost 20 years later, feeling those emotions all over again.”

Hamilton has enjoyed a whirlwind week at Ferrari’s base in Maranello after meeting up with his new colleagues following his blockbuster transfer from Mercedes.

On the eve of his first outing in Ferrari colours he posted a picture on his social media accounts dressed in the famous red overalls – an image that attracted 1.5 million ‘likes’ inside an hour of it being uploaded to Instagram.

Hamilton also unveiled a new yellow crash helmet, a throwback to his formative years, with Ferrari’s fanatical support flocking to the Fiorano circuit on Wednesday to catch a sight of their new hero.

Hamilton’s father, Anthony, who worked multiple jobs to bankroll his son’s junior career, mother Carmen and step-mother Linda were also present.

Hamilton, who is bidding to become the first driver to win eight world championships, continued: “I already knew from the outside how passionate the Ferrari family is, from everyone in the team to the Tifosi. But to now witness it first-hand as a Ferrari driver has been awe-inspiring.

“That passion runs through their veins and you can’t help but be energised by it. I’m so grateful for the love I have felt from everyone in Maranello this week. We have a lot of work to do but I can’t wait to get started.”

Hamilton makes the move to Ferrari after 12 seasons at Mercedes – a transfer perceived to be the biggest in the sport’s history – and his first race for his new team will be in Melbourne on March 16.

He is due to take the wraps off his new Ferrari alongside team-mate Charles Leclerc on February 19 in Maranello – a day after the F1 season launch event at the O2 Arena in London.

Leclerc, who has been with Ferrari since 2019, also took part in some running on Wednesday after taking on driving duties from Hamilton.

“Of course it was nice to be able to see Lewis driving his first laps in a Ferrari, which was a special moment for the team and for him,” said Leclerc after he completed 14 laps.

“Now I’m looking forward to being back in the car next week and to really start working hard for the coming season.”