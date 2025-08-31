Lewis Hamilton crashes out of Dutch Grand Prix in new Ferrari low

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lewis Hamilton crashed out of the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday in a new low amid his wretched start at Ferrari.

The seven-time F1 world champion, positioned in seventh place, crashed into the wall at the banked turn-three at Zandvoort on lap 24 of the race.

Rain was falling lightly, which made a section of the track slippery, but Hamilton acknowledged on team radio that it was a driver error.

“I’m so sorry guys,” he said, as he left the cockpit unharmed. The day later went from bad to worse for Ferrari as Charles Leclerc also crashed out, after being hit by Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli.

Hamilton later said in the media pen: “I’m really not sure [what happened], will have to look back at it. As I went up the bank, the rear snapped out and I couldn’t recover it.

“The car was a bit twitchy but I think we made real progress this weekend. My pace was looking pretty decent. I was catching George [Russell].

“But so unusual not to finish a race. It’s definitely not great, but it is what it is.”

Hamilton is yet to finish on the podium for Ferrari in his first 15 races for the team and, prior to the summer break, was despondent about his form.

The 40-year-old described his display at the last round in Hungary as “useless” and even stated that Ferrari should look to replace him.

Hamilton moved to Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season after six titles and 12 years at Mercedes, but has struggled for performance. Aside from a sprint race win in China, his best-finish in a grand prix is fourth place.