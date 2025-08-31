F1 Dutch GP LIVE: Race start time and updates with Piastri on pole ahead of title rival Norris
Follow live F1 updates from Zandvoort with championship leader Piastri starting at the front
Oscar Piastri beat title rival Lando Norris in a thrilling battle for pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix as McLaren again blew away the field at Zandvoort.
Norris has won three of the last four races to close within nine points of team-mate Piastri in the drivers’ championship with 10 rounds remaining. But it was the Australian who came out on top in the qualifying scrap, delivering a sensational lap to beat Norris by just 0.012 seconds and claim his fifth pole of the season.
The British driver could not respond and will hope to hit back on the run down to the first corner, but will have to keep an eye on home favourite Max Verstappen, who put his Red Bull third on the grid.
The four-time world champion was 0.263 seconds off the pole pace and will have a tough task to keep the McLaren duo within range and delight the fervent Dutch support on Sunday. Isack Hadjar was an impressive fourth for Racing Bulls, with George Russell fifth for Mercedes and the Ferrari of Lewis Hamilton seventh.
Follow live coverage of the Dutch Grand Prix with The Independent below:
Start time for Dutch GP:
The race at Circuit Zandvoort starts at 2pm (BST) on Sunday.
Isack Hadjar was the star man in qualifying
A brilliant P4 for the Frenchman - can he claim a first F1 podium today?
Driver Standings heading into round 15:
Piastri has a nine-point lead in the world championship to McLaren teammate Norris:
1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren) – 284 points
3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) – 187 points
4. George Russell (Mercedes) – 157 points
5. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) – 139 points
7. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes) – 64 points
8. Alex Albon (Williams) – 54 points
9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber) - 37 points
10. Esteban Ocon (Haas) – 27 points
11. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) – 26 points
12. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) – 26 points
13. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls) – 22 points
14. Pierre Gasly (Alpine) – 20 points
15. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) – 20 points
16. Carlos Sainz (Williams) – 16 points
17. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber) – 14 points
18. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – 10 points
20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) – 0 points
21. Jack Doohan (Alpine) – 0 points
Dutch GP preview: McLaren set to resume title tussle on F1 return but Red Bull must solve alarming problem
For the first time in four years, F1 returns after the traditional summer interval with the race for the drivers’ world championship very much in the balance.
McLaren’s impressive dominance – but intriguing refusal to label a driver their clear No 1 – means it is a straight shoot-out between Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris for their first ever title, in a battle set to go down to the wire. Ahead of round 15 this weekend in Zandvoort, the Australian has a lead of just nine points.
Further down the pack, there are plenty of talking points, not least Ferrari and Lewis Hamilton’s tumultuous partnership so far. The seven-time world champion is yet to finish on the podium; a record he will be desperate to extinguish in the remaining 10 races.
With less than four months left of the 2025 season, The Independent takes a look at the five main talking points ahead of this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort.
McLaren resume title tussle but Red Bull must solve alarming problem
Max Verstappen, after qualifying third:
“This weekend was tricky for us but qualifying was the best I’ve felt. P3, I’m very happy with that... the energy on the crowd is amazing, always very special.
“Let’s see what we can do, just focus on our own race, I hope we can keep it up going into the race.”
Lewis Hamilton, who qualified P7:
“It was OK, I was looking for progress, out of Q3 in last few races, that is progress. The package has been difficult and challenging. Charles is P1 last race to being six-tenths off. I’ve enjoyed the weekend more so far.
“From my side, I’ve made some adjustments to my approach, definitely been in a better place, the break helps, a lot calmer through this weekend.”
FULL STARTING GRID
1. Oscar Piastri
2. Lando Norris
3. Max Verstappen
4. Isack Hadjar
5. George Russell
6. Charles Leclerc
7. Lewis Hamilton
8. Liam Lawson
9. Carlos Sainz
10. Fernando Alonso
11. Kimi Antonelli
12. Yuki Tsunoda
13. Gabriel Bortoleto
14. Pierre Gasly
15. Alex Albon
16. Franco Colapinto
17. Nico Hulkenberg
18. Esteban Ocon
19. Lance Stroll
Pit lane. Ollie Bearman
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff:
“We have struggled to consistently unlock the pace of the car so far this weekend here in Zandvoort. The windy conditions have made it a handful for both George and Kimi and, whilst there have been flashes of performance, we knew Qualifying would be tricky.
“That proved to be the case with Kimi unfortunate to be eliminated in Q2. George was able to progress to Q3 but some snaps of oversteer cost him a place on the second row.
“Starting P5 and P11 at a circuit that is notoriously difficult to overtake means we will have our work cut out today.”
Oscar Piastri, after claiming pole:
“That was the definition of peaking at the right time. Super happy to come out with the result, all the points tomorrow, but to come out with that - I’m pretty stoked!
“You keep chipping way, nice thing about having so much practice. I just improved the parts where I already wasn’t bad, overall very happy.
“We’re both trying to beat each other every weekend, there’s a few variables to mix up, let’s see what happens tomorrow.”
Constructor standings heading into Dutch GP:
1. McLaren - 559 points
2. Ferrari - 260 points
3. Mercedes - 236 points
4. Red Bull - 194 points
5. Williams - 70 points
6. Aston Martin - 52 points
7. Sauber - 51 points
8. Racing Bulls - 45 points
9. Haas - 35 points
10. Alpine - 20 points
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments