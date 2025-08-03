Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lewis Hamilton could barely muster any words after a Hungarian Grand Prix to forget on Sunday, though did hint at “background” issues at Ferrari.

The seven-time world champion, 40, is yet to register a podium for Ferrari after 14 races this season and finished outside the points in 12th at the Hungaroring.

It was Hamilton’s worst result in Budapest in 15 years and caps off a disappointing first-half of the season in Ferrari red, as F1 now takes a three-week summer break.

After qualifying on Saturday, when teammate Charles Leclerc claimed pole position but Hamilton was knocked out in Q2, Hamilton labelled his display as “useless” and said Ferrari should look for a new driver.

Asked if he wanted to expand on that statement, a deflated Hamilton replied after Sunday’s race: “Not particularly. When you have a feeling, you have a feeling.

“There’s a lot going on in the background, which is not great.”

Questioned on whether he has lost his love for racing, Hamilton told Sky Sports F1: “No, I still love racing.”

Hamilton was involved in an incident with Max Verstappen, when the Red Bull driver passed him but the Ferrari car was forced off-track.

open image in gallery Hamilton is yet to register a podium for Ferrari ( Getty Images )

Both drivers saw the stewards after the race, with Hamilton stating he “did not remember” the incident. The stewards eventually insisted the incident required no further action.

Lando Norris won the race in Budapest for McLaren, as his bold one-stop strategy paid off. Oscar Piastri finished second, but still has a lead of nine points in the world championship, while George Russell finished third. Leclerc ended up in fourth.

Hamilton is sixth in the drivers’ standings, a mammoth 175 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri and 42 points off teammate Leclerc.

F1 now takes its traditional summer break before the Dutch Grand Prix on 29-31 August.