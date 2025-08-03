Lewis Hamilton hints at ‘background’ issues at Ferrari in another deflated interview
The Ferrari driver endured a weekend to forget as he finished outside of the points in Hungary
Lewis Hamilton could barely muster any words after a Hungarian Grand Prix to forget on Sunday, though did hint at “background” issues at Ferrari.
The seven-time world champion, 40, is yet to register a podium for Ferrari after 14 races this season and finished outside the points in 12th at the Hungaroring.
It was Hamilton’s worst result in Budapest in 15 years and caps off a disappointing first-half of the season in Ferrari red, as F1 now takes a three-week summer break.
After qualifying on Saturday, when teammate Charles Leclerc claimed pole position but Hamilton was knocked out in Q2, Hamilton labelled his display as “useless” and said Ferrari should look for a new driver.
Asked if he wanted to expand on that statement, a deflated Hamilton replied after Sunday’s race: “Not particularly. When you have a feeling, you have a feeling.
“There’s a lot going on in the background, which is not great.”
Questioned on whether he has lost his love for racing, Hamilton told Sky Sports F1: “No, I still love racing.”
Hamilton was involved in an incident with Max Verstappen, when the Red Bull driver passed him but the Ferrari car was forced off-track.
Both drivers saw the stewards after the race, with Hamilton stating he “did not remember” the incident. The stewards eventually insisted the incident required no further action.
Lando Norris won the race in Budapest for McLaren, as his bold one-stop strategy paid off. Oscar Piastri finished second, but still has a lead of nine points in the world championship, while George Russell finished third. Leclerc ended up in fourth.
Hamilton is sixth in the drivers’ standings, a mammoth 175 points behind championship leader Oscar Piastri and 42 points off teammate Leclerc.
F1 now takes its traditional summer break before the Dutch Grand Prix on 29-31 August.
