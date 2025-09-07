Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lando Norris labels Max Verstappen an ‘idiot’ over controversial move at Italian Grand Prix

The McLaren driver was left angry at the world champion’s move during a lively start at Monza, with the Briton aiming to trim teammate Oscar Piastri’s world championship lead

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Sunday 07 September 2025 09:26 EDT
Red Bull's Max Verstappen cuts across the track ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris
Red Bull's Max Verstappen cuts across the track ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris (REUTERS)

Lando Norris was left angry at Max Verstappen after a lively start to the Italian Grand Prix with the McLaren driver labelling the Red Bull star an “idiot”.

With tensions high as the Briton battles teammate Oscar Piastri for the F1 title, Norris looked to seize control of the Grand Prix with Verstappen in pole position.

And Norris went off the track before getting ahead of Verstappen, with the Dutch driver only retaining the lead in the first lap after cutting a corner at Variante del Rettifilo during the first turn chicane.

The four-time world champion soon gifted the lead back in a dramatic start with Piastri and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in another fierce battle for third.

Norris said: “What's this idiot doing, come on, he's put in the grass and then he's just cut the corner!”

Verstappen pegged back Norris as the race developed and retook the lead, with Norris again demanding his rival concede it back to him.

“He needs to give that back he went to defend and went long,” Norris added.

But Verstappen held firm and also vented to his on the radio at Norris’ driving, adding: “He let the brakes go on, mate. On purpose.”

