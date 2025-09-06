Lewis Hamilton compares Ferrari fanbase to Brazil football team: ‘I can’t find the words’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lewis Hamilton struggled to hide his smile at Ferrari’s home race despite qualifying fifth – and starting 10th – for Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix.

Hamilton, who has endured an underwhelming first six months at Ferrari and is yet to finish on the podium after 15 races this season, has enjoyed a rapturous reception from Ferrari’s tifosi fanbase this week.

Both Hamilton and teammate Charles Leclerc looked in contention for pole position in qualifying on Saturday, but Red Bull’s Max Verstappen claimed top spot, followed by both McLaren drivers.

While Leclerc qualified fourth and Hamilton fifth, the Briton will start in 10th on Sunday courtesy of a five-place grid penalty from the last race in Zandvoort, when he failed to slow down appropriately in yellow flag conditions.

Nonetheless, after a promising weekend thus far, the 40-year-old was in a positive frame of mind in the media pen after qualifying, even comparing Ferrari’s fanbase to that of the Brazilian national football team.

“I can’t even find the words here, the fans here are so beautiful,” he told Sky Sports F1.

“Here, when you leave the garage, you see them on the left and right. I don’t know what’s possible tomorrow, I’ll try and find my way to wriggle through.”

Asked if the reception has exceeded his expectations, Hamilton responded: “Yes. You try and imagine what it’s going to be like.

“I remember when Sebastian [Vettel] was here, watching him from the podium, but it’s different when you’re in it.

Lewis Hamilton is racing at Monza for the first time as a Ferrari driver ( Getty Images )

“The passion and the intensity of that passion, I don’t think I’ve seen that anywhere in the world - maybe Brazil and the Brazilian football team, Argentina too.”

Hamilton, whose idol was Brazilian hero Ayrton Senna, has a close relationship with fans of Brazil and was made an honorary citizen back in 2022.

The 40-year-old will be eyeing a surge up the field tomorrow at Monza, with his best finish so far this season being fourth place in Imola, Silverstone and Austria.

Lando Norris starts in second, ahead of McLaren title rival Oscar Piastri, with Leclerc in fourth and George Russell fifth on the grid.

The Italian Grand Prix, the final European race of the season, starts at 2pm (BST).